StockHero.ai Wins "Best Fintech AI Solution" at Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StockHero.ai, a product developed by Novum Global Ventures Pte. Ltd., has been named "Best Fintech AI Solution" at the Ultimate Fintech (UF) Awards APAC 2025, held during the iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong from October 26–28, 2025.

The Ultimate Fintech Awards recognize excellence in the online trading and fintech industry, spotlighting companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation, technology, and leadership. The awards are among the most respected in the financial sector, attracting leading B2B and B2C brands from across the Asia-Pacific region.

StockHero.ai emerged as the winner in the Best Fintech AI Solution category, outperforming four other finalists to secure the top honor. The recognition highlights StockHero.ai's success in harnessing artificial intelligence to transform how traders operate in today's fast-evolving markets.

Award-Winning AI-Driven Trading Platform

StockHero.ai is one of the fastest-growing automated stock trading platforms globally, offering AI-powered trading bots that analyze market data, identify opportunities, and execute trades with precision and speed. The platform simplifies algorithmic trading for both retail and professional investors, empowering users to automate complex strategies with ease.

By integrating advanced machine learning models with comprehensive data analytics, StockHero.ai helps users achieve higher consistency, minimize emotional trading decisions, and improve long-term performance. The platform's ISO 27001 certification underscores its dedication to cybersecurity, data integrity, and operational excellence.

Through the StockHero Marketplace, users can access a wide range of pre-built trading strategies, including the Sigma Series, which has consistently achieved strong win rates and demonstrated stability across different market conditions.

CEO Christopher Low on the Recognition

Christopher Low, Chief Executive Officer of StockHero.ai, said:

"We are honored to receive the Ultimate Fintech Award for Best Fintech AI Solution. This recognition reflects the dedication and innovation of our team, as well as the trust and support of our customers. Our mission has always been to make AI-driven trading accessible, intelligent, and efficient for everyone. This award motivates us to continue leading the advancement of automated trading technology and to deliver solutions that empower traders globally."

Low added that the company remains committed to innovation, with upcoming releases focused on enhanced AI performance, system scalability, and user experience.

Commitment to Continuous Innovation

Since its inception, StockHero.ai has been at the forefront of democratizing intelligent trading through accessible automation tools and user-focused design. The upcoming StockHero Version 4 release will feature an upgraded AI engine, enhanced analytics, and a redesigned user interface aimed at further improving platform speed, performance, and usability.

StockHero.ai continues to expand its global footprint, integrating with leading brokerage partners and attracting a rapidly growing user community of traders seeking reliable, data-driven automation solutions.

About Novum Global Ventures Pte. Ltd.

Novum Global Ventures Pte. Ltd., headquartered in Singapore, is a technology venture studio focused on building and scaling innovative fintech solutions. The company specializes in developing data-driven platforms that combine artificial intelligence, automation, and cloud technology to deliver transformative financial products.

With a diverse portfolio spanning fintech, AI, and digital asset ecosystems, Novum Global Ventures has earned a reputation for bringing advanced technology solutions to market with speed, reliability, and scalability. StockHero.ai is one of its flagship products, embodying the company's vision to simplify and revolutionize global trading through intelligent automation.

About the Ultimate Fintech Awards

The Ultimate Fintech Awards are held annually to honor excellence and innovation across the fintech and online trading industries. The awards celebrate brands that demonstrate leadership in technology, performance, and customer experience throughout the region.

