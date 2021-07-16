STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues to Investigate the Following Merger

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (MMAC) relating to its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MMAC shareholders will receive $27.77 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/mma-capital-holdings-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





relating to its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MMAC shareholders will receive in cash per share they own. CAI International, Inc. (CAI) relating to its proposed acquisition by Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CAI shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/cai-international-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





relating to its proposed acquisition by Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CAI shareholders will receive in cash per share they own. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (CHFW) relating to its proposed merger with Surrozen. Under the terms of the agreement, CHFW will acquire Surrozen through a reverse merger, with Surrozen emerging as a publicly traded company. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/consonance-hfw-acquisition-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





relating to its proposed merger with Surrozen. Under the terms of the agreement, CHFW will acquire Surrozen through a reverse merger, with Surrozen emerging as a publicly traded company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) relating to its proposed acquisition by Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





relating to its proposed acquisition by Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock per share they own. Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (SYKE) relating to its proposed acquisition by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the agreement, SYKE shareholders will receive $54.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/sykes-enterprises-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020I SS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Related Links

http://www.monteverdelaw.com

