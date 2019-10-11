STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Merger

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DOVA) related to its sale to Swedish Orphan Biovirtum AB. Under the terms of the transaction, Dova shareholders have the right to receive $27.50 in cash per Dova common stock owned and one Contingent Value Right of $1.50 per share of Dova common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

(DOVA) related to its sale to Swedish Orphan Biovirtum AB. Under the terms of the transaction, Dova shareholders have the right to receive in cash per Dova common stock owned and one Contingent Value Right of per share of Dova common stock owned. Astea International, Inc. ( ATEA ) related to sale to IFS Americas, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Astea common stock will be converted into the right to receive $12.00 in cash for each share of Astea common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/astea-international-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ATEA related to sale to IFS Americas, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Astea common stock will be converted into the right to receive in cash for each share of Astea common stock owned. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (RARX) related to its sale to UCB S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of RARX common stock will be converted into the right to receive $48.00 in cash per share of RARX common stock owned. The transaction value is expected to be approximately $2.1 billion . Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

. (RARX) related to its sale to UCB S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of RARX common stock will be converted into the right to receive in cash per share of RARX common stock owned. The transaction value is expected to be approximately . The Star Group Inc. (TSG) related to its combination with Flutter Entertainment plc. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, TSG shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.2253 New Flutter Shares in exchange for each TSG share owned. Flutter Shareholders are expected to own 54.64% and TSG Shareholders would own 45.36% of the share capital. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/star-group-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Related Links

http://www.monteverdelaw.com

