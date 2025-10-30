Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Avantor, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) common stock between March 5, 2024 and October 28, 2025. Avantor provides scientific products and services for customers in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, government, and other industries.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Mislead Investors Regarding the Effects of Increased Competition

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 29, 2025, the Company reported weak third quarter 2025 financial results, including -5% organic revenue growth (below defendants' August guidance), and a net loss of $712 million, which defendants primarily attributed to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $785 million. Defendants revealed that the impairment charge was necessary due in part to "competitive pressures" that had "meaningfully impacted" the Company's margins and further admitted that the Company had lost several large accounts. On this news, the price of Avantor common stock declined $3.50 per share, or more than 23%, from a close of $15.08 per share on October 28, 2025, to close at $11.58 per share on October 29, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Avantor, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 29, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

