Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs James Hardie Industries PLC Stockholders that a Class Action Lawsuit was Filed Against the Company

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) common stock between May 20, 2025 and August 18, 2025. James Hardie provides exterior home and outdoor living solutions and markets itself as the number one producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions in the United States.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Mislead Investors Regarding Inventory Destocking

According to the complaint, defendants made false statements during the class period. Despite starting to see North America Fiber Cement customers destocking inventory in April and early May 2025, defendants made numerous statements on May 20 and 21, 2025, falsely assuring investors that the segment remained strong despite the challenging market environment and expressly denying that inventory destocking was occurring. Investors remained unaware that sales in James Hardie's largest business segment were experiencing inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, and not sustainable customer demand as represented.

Plaintiff alleges that on August 19, 2025, James Hardie shocked investors by belatedly disclosing that sales in North America Fiber Cement declined by 12% due to the customer destocking first discovered by defendants "in April through May." The company's CEO and Executive Director explained that the results reflect a "normalization of channel inventories" that was expected to impact sales for at least the next two quarters. On this news, the price of James Hardie's common stock dropped by over 34%, or $9.79 per share, from a closing price of $28.43 per share on August 18, 2025 to $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against James Hardie Industries plc.. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by December 23, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against James Hardie Industries plc settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP