Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Stockholders of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. of the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) securities between July 14, 2023 and July 16, 2024. Caribou is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that purports to develop genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the U.S. and internationally.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) Misled Investors Regarding the Efficacy of its Lead Drug Candidate

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: that: (i) they had overstated CB-010's safety, efficacy, and durability relative to approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies in treating patients with r/r B-NHL and/or LBCL, as well as CB-010's overall clinical

results and commercial prospects; (ii) Caribou was at significant risk of having insufficient cash, liquidity, and/or other capital to fund its current business operations, including preclinical research activities associated with the allogeneic CAR-NK platform; and (iii) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Caribou's business and operations.

The complaint alleges that on June 2, 2024, Caribou issued a press release announcing that it had "presented updated clinical data from the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 trial that [purportedly] indicates a single dose of CB-010 . . . has the potential to rival the safety, efficacy, and durability of approved autologous CAR-T cell therapies." In response, Evercore ISI analysts downgraded Caribou stock to "in line" and dropped their price target to $3.00 from $13. On this news, Caribou's stock price fell 25.52%, to close at $2.145 per share on June 3, 2024.

The complaint further alleges that on July 16, 2024, Caribou disclosed in an SEC filing that it had "discontinued preclinical research activities associated with its allogeneic CAR-NK platform and reduced its workforce by 21 positions, or approximately 12%", explaining that "[t]he Company is undertaking this reduction to extend its cash runway". On this news, Caribou's stock price fell 3.3%, to close at $2.64 per share on July 17, 2024.

