Stockholders Approve Genoptix Acquisition of Rosetta Genomics

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genoptix, Inc., a leading oncology diagnostic laboratory today announced that Rosetta Genomics' stockholders have approved the acquisition of Rosetta Genomics by Genoptix. Genoptix will immediately begin marketing, selling and distributing the complete Rosetta Genomics portfolio and will ensure the uninterrupted availability of these important products for physicians and patients. Genoptix previously purchased Rosetta Genomics' precision diagnostics (PDx) business in March 2018. Genoptix is a portfolio company of Ampersand Capital Partners and 1315 Capital.

"Genoptix is a recognized leader in personalized and comprehensive oncology diagnostic services. The acquisition of Rosetta Genomics' proprietary microRNA (miRNA) molecular profiling diagnostics enhances Genoptix's portfolio and expands our market opportunities into the strategically relevant areas of urology, endocrinology and cytopathology," said Joseph M. Limber, President & Chief Executive Officer, Genoptix.

Technology/Products included in the acquisition:

Platform miRNA Technology and Intellectual Property

The identification of miRNA biomarkers requires sensitive and specific measurements of the levels of the miRNAs extracted from the tissue or body fluid samples. The miRNA portfolio includes proprietary cancer tests for: thyroid, lung, prostate, bladder, breast, kidney and cancer of unknown primary (CUP).

Reveal™

Reveal addresses an important unmet need in thyroid cancer diagnosis. This miRNA-based diagnostic assay evaluates indeterminate thyroid nodules and can lead to the prevention of up to 75% of unnecessary surgeries. Unlike competitive products, Reveal does not require multiple biopsies. Reveal enables a more rapid and robust result to help physicians determine the optimal treatment plan for patients.

Cancer Origin™

Cancer Origin or Cancer of Unknown Primary (CUP) addresses a clinical dilemma in oncology practices. Without knowing the primary origin of cancer, it can be difficult for physicians to select the optimal therapy for patients. This technology utilizes proven, proprietary miRNA technology, along with a custom microarray platform to deliver results quickly and accurately.

About Genoptix, Inc.

Genoptix is a leading clinical oncology laboratory specializing in hematology and solid tumors, and operates one of the largest hematopathology centers in the U.S. It provides personalized and comprehensive diagnostic services to hematologists, oncologists and pathologists, with a specialization in diagnosing cancers and disorders in bone marrow, blood and lymph nodes, as well as in solid tumor workups using molecular testing. Through an integrated approach to case management, Genoptix delivers individualized, actionable results for each patient to help the referring physician make the best treatment decision. For more information, please visit www.genoptix.com.

Notes: Genoptix is a registered trademark of Genoptix, Inc. Any other names of actual companies, organizations, entities, products or services may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of our core healthcare sectors, including Brammer Bio, Confluent Medical, Genoptix, Talecris Biotherapeutics and Viracor-IBT Laboratories. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital provides expansion and growth capital to commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical, medical technology, and healthcare services companies. 1315 Capital leverages experienced investors and proven operating teams to work alongside portfolio company management to rapidly grow platform companies into high value businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, visit www.1315capital.com.

