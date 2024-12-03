STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE STILWELL'S PROPOSAL TO SELL IF BANCORP

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stilwell Activist Investments, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Stilwell"), one of the largest stockholders of IF Bancorp, Inc. ("IROQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IROQ), today issued the following statement in connection with the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders:

At last week's Annual Meeting, stockholders approved our Proposal by a 3:2 margin calling for a prompt sale of IF Bancorp, Inc. Although the Proposal is non-binding, IROQ's stockholders agree that the Company should be sold promptly. We urge IROQ's Board of Directors to act now.

If the stockholder-approved Proposal does not lead to the Company's prompt sale, we intend to seek board representation at IROQ's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

The Proposal is copied directly below:

Proposal: RESOLVED, that the stockholders of IF Bancorp, Inc. (the " Company " or " IROQ ") hereby recommend that the Board of Directors take all necessary steps to promptly effectuate a sale of the Company.

As set forth in our Supporting Statement included in IROQ's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2024, we believe that the returns on the Company's assets have been subpar for many years and that IROQ stockholders would be best served if the Company and its assets were sold at the earliest opportunity for the highest price available. The Proposal was submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Visit the following link to view the Company's Annual Meeting vote results:

