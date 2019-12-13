'Stocking' up for Christmas: Centaurus Financial of Lexington Gears up for Its Annual Christmas Party

LEXINGTON, S.C., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year the South Carolina offices of Centaurus Financial band together to throw one of the biggest Christmas parties in the state, as a show of appreciation to all of their clients and their extended families

The preparations for the party are already underway, with the last details being finalized. The evening of food, drinks, and camaraderie takes place at the historic South Carolina State Museum.

Centaurus' annual party has been a staple for the last 25 years. Starting with little more than 100 guests, the annual event has expanded into a fully catered extravaganza hosting more than 1,500 people.

Centaurus plans something for every guest, from the exhibits at the museum, to the planetarium, to an appearance by the rosy-cheeked man himself, Santa Claus.

RSVPs are currently being accepted.

The South Carolina State Museum is a local institution with four floors of exhibits to spur imagination, creativity, and enrich the lives of visitors.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC, a registered Investment Advisor. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. Please visit our website for more information: https://www.colawealthadvisors.com/. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc are not affiliated.

Jacob Spradley

(423) 928-5564

info@colawealth.com

SOURCE Cola Wealth Advisors