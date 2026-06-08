StockOracle™ Cuts Hours of Analysis Down to Minutes with AI-Powered Insights, Recognized by Benzinga as Best Stock Research Tool

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockOracle™ is an AI-aided stock intelligence tool built for one purpose: to empower everyday retail investors with the same research clarity that professional investors have access to — without the complexity, the cost, or the hours.

The platform was recently named Best Stock Research Tool for Retail Investors at the 2025 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in New York City.

Retail investors now represent up to 35% of daily U.S. equity trading volume, yet most lack a structured way to research the stocks they're buying. Most retail investors are time-strapped, not finance-trained, and left piecing together a view of a stock from scattered data across multiple platforms. StockOracle™ brings everything together in one place, helping investors answer the two questions that matter most: Is this a good company to invest in, and is this the right price to buy?

StockOracle™ was developed by Adam Khoo, an 8-figure investor with 1.1 million YouTube subscribers and 64 million video views, known for his timely market analysis. Backed by institutional-grade FactSet data and over four years of research and development, the one-stop platform gives investors a seamless way to research and monitor their investments:

Retail investors can start a free 7-day trial at www.stockoracle.com.

About Piranha Profits & StockOracle™

StockOracle™ is an AI-aided stock intelligence web app powered by Piranha Profits, an online school for investors and traders founded by renowned financial educator Adam Khoo. With over 1.7 million followers worldwide and over 40,000 students across 160 countries, Piranha Profits empowers everyday investors with proven, market-beating strategies.

In 2024, Piranha Profits was honored with the Chairman's Award for Excellence in Holistic Trading Education at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in New York — the same stage where StockOracle™ was named Best Stock Research Tool for Retail Investors in 2025.

www.stockoracle.com | www.piranhaprofits.com

SOURCE Piranha Profits