Stocks Under Scanner in the Technical & System Software Space -- National Instruments, Nutanix, Okta, and PTC

National Instruments

Austin, Texas headquartered National Instruments Corp.'s stock finished Monday's session 0.15% higher at $41.23 with a total trading volume of 745,445 shares, which is above its three months average volume of 690.87 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.87% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 16.72%. Additionally, shares of National Instruments, which designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.12.

Nutanix

On Monday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered Nutanix Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.97 million shares. The stock ended the session 2.45% higher at $55.72. The Company's shares have advanced 11.80% in the last month, 83.65% in the previous three months, and 242.05% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.48% and 64.79%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Nutanix, which develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software, have an RSI of 62.52.

Okta

San Francisco, California headquartered Okta Inc.'s shares closed the day 2.82% higher at $47.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.98 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 1.89 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 21.77% in the last month, 64.91% over the previous three months, and 87.08% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.27% and 52.97%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Okta, which provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 71.81.

On April 23rd, 2018, research firm Canaccord Genuity upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy' while revising its previous target price from $36 a share to $50 a share.

PTC

Shares in Needham, Massachusetts headquartered PTC Inc. finished 1.68% higher at $86.51. The stock recorded a trading volume of 526,919 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 12.44% in the last month, 25.38% in the previous three months, and 59.20% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.38% and 31.03%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of PTC, which develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 66.77.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stocks-under-scanner-in-the-technical--system-software-space----national-instruments-nutanix-okta-and-ptc-300644277.html

