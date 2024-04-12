StockSnips Unveils their first AI-powered ETF: NEWZ, now trading on Nasdaq

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StockSnips Inc., a leader in AI-powered investment strategies, announces the launch of its first ETF, NEWZ, now trading on (NASDAQ). StockSnips AI-powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) represents a significant leap forward in the integration of artificial intelligence and natural language processing within financial markets, offering investors a unique opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. This advancement is underpinned by the firms' substantial investments in AI technology and comprehensive validation of models, reflecting years of innovation and commitment to building AI that has the advantage of recognizing patterns that are non-stationary, an issue with current traditional quantitative models.

StockSnips stands apart from conventional ETF Managers, born from the vision of AI and Data Science specialists. The founders bring over six decades of AI experience to the table, including entrepreneurial success with their prior ventures. The inspiration behind launching NEWZ stems from a commitment to empower investors in navigating the overwhelming surge of information (News Media) via the use of AI. Understanding the challenges investors face in navigating the relentless flow of information, the firm utilizes AI technology to transform the way investors stay updated and make informed decisions.

Innovative Investment Strategy

The Fund is actively-managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by leveraging artificial intelligence ("AI") and natural language processing to derive a proprietary News Media Sentiment Signal. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amounts of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of U.S.-listed large, mid and small capitalization companies and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs").

StockSnips gathers news information using news articles, blogs and other textual information on a daily basis and evaluates such information along with a proprietary historical sentiment dataset covering approximately 5,000 US equities. The algorithms rank the securities in the investment universe based on the amount of positive news available about a company and its sentiment momentum. The top 30 to 50 stocks are included in the Fund and are equal weighted. The Sub-Adviser expects that under normal market conditions, up to 95% of the portfolio assets will be invested in the securities recommended by the algorithms.

Why buy NEWZ?

Captures News Media Sentiment, a proxy for Investor Sentiment: A proven lead indicator to price movement left out of most portfolios.

A Milestone for StockSnips

"This launch marks a pivotal moment in our journey at StockSnips," said Ravi Koka, CEO and Founder. "With NEWZ, we are not just offering an investment product; we are inviting investors to experience the future of finance, and we envision the future of investing to be increasingly characterized by systematically managed portfolios, ones that harness unique data sets and state-of-the-art technologies such as AI and Machine Learning. This approach holds the promise to deliver remarkable value to investors, akin to the revolution brought about by passive indexed funds over the past two decades."

About StockSnips

StockSnips, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, has been at the forefront of leveraging AI and Natural Language Processing to revolutionize portfolio construction and management since 2016. The team possesses mature technical experience, with deep specialization in AI, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing and remains committed to delivering innovative, investment solutions to investors. StockSnips focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education, research and investment solutions.

For more information on NEWZ ETF or to explore investment opportunities with StockSnips, please contact Rebecca Wilde at [email protected] or call 412.452.1220.

Join Us in the Future of Investing

Invest in NEWZ today and be part of the movement towards AI-powered portfolio diversification and innovation for the modern era & investor.

Contact:

Rebecca Wilde – Managing Director, StockSnips

800 Vinial Street, Suite B305

Pittsburgh, PA, 15212

Phone: 412.452.1220

Email: [email protected]

www.stocksnipsetfs.ai

Important Information

The Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered prior to investing.

Click here for the NEWZ Prospectus and Summary Prospectus. A free hardcopy of any prospectus may be obtained by calling +1.215.882.9983 or visiting https://stocksnipsetfs.ai/. Read carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Redemptions are limited and often commissions are charged on each trade. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value.

Principal risks of investing in the Fund include: AI Model Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Risk of Investing in Other ETFs, New Fund Risk, Machine Learning Risk, Risk of Investing in the U.S., ADR Risk, Investment Risk, Equity Investing Risk, Management Risk, High Portfolio Turnover Risk, and Geopolitical/Natural Disaster Risk. For more detailed information about risks inherent in investing in the Fund, please review the Prospectus.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

