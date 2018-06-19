StockX Adds Skate Decks, Fear of God, and KAWS to the World's First 'Stock Market of Things'

"The streetwear category continues to be a focus of ours as we grow the platform, its product offerings and user base," said Josh Luber, StockX's CEO and co-founder. "We launched the vertical with Supreme in October 2017 and have since added Kith, BAPE, and Palace. But, even with the addition of Supreme decks, Fear of God, and KAWS, there are many, many more products which need to be available to shoppers via an authentic and transparent experience. Expect us to do that."

StockX now offers more than 80 decks from releases dating back as far as the Fall/Winter 2013 season. The collection features artwork from a handful of world-renowned artists, including H.R. Giger and Raymond Pettibon, with many of the decks displaying images of pop culture icons including Michael Jackson, Scarface, Akira and more.

Fear of God, the L.A.-based brand helmed by Jerry Lorenzo, officially launches on the site today with a 400-piece catalog including items from the Fourth Collection, Fifth Collection, and the most recently released ESSENTIALS collection, which dropped at PacSun in April 2018. ESSENTIALS includes collaboration pieces with ReadyMade, JungleGurl, New Era, and others.

StockX was founded by Luber, StockX COO Greg Schwartz, and Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans and majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The fast-growing 'new luxury' marketplace has many high-profile investors including Eminem, Mark Wahlberg, Ted Leonsis, Tim Armstrong, Scooter Braun and Ron Conway. Launched in February 2016, the StockX team is comprised of more than 350 team members and a $730M annualized GMV run rate. For more information, or to buy and sell on the platform, visit: www.stockx.com.

Detroit-based StockX launched in February 2016 and is the world's first "Stock Market of Things." StockX enables the buying and selling of high-demand consumer products, including sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. StockX connects buyers and sellers by the same methods as the world's stock markets – using anonymity and standardization to provide real-time market pricing and complete transparency. All products are physically inspected and authenticated by StockX. The StockX platform also supplies in-depth market analysis, individual portfolio tracking, historical sales and volume metrics.

