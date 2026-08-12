Other brands making moves include Saucony, Vans, Godspeed, Adidas and Timex.

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX, the global platform for current culture, today released Big Facts: Brands Making Moves, its annual report on the fastest-growing brands on the platform. The report compares global StockX sales from January through June 2026 against the same period in 2025, and for the first time includes early data from StockX Listings, the company's recently launched marketplace for used sneakers, vintage apparel, and more.

StockX Drops Latest Big Facts Report, Revealing Gains From Jordan, a Supreme Comeback and Soaring Trading Card Prices

"Jordan is showing signs of recovery, and at the same time, interest remains diversified enough to push a name like Saucony to the top of the sneaker list," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "That kind of brand range is the real story, and it's even more fitting that this is also the first Big Facts report where we can show demand across both new and used products. Consumers today aren't only chasing the next drop — they want the archive as much as the new release. With StockX Listings, and our most recent addition, StockX Live, we've given them a way to do that under one roof with the same protections and trust that has always been core to our experience."

Key highlights from the report:

Saucony dethrones Asics, and Vans' growth supports a broader skate boom. Saucony (+239%) is the fastest-growing sneaker brand on StockX, ending Asics' two-year run at No. 1. The ProGrid Omni 9 powered the jump, with additional support from the ProGrid Triumph 4. Right behind Saucony is Vans (+238%), where the story is about price as much as volume: average resale prices climbed from $102 to $180 and the brand's average price premium moved from +12% to +69%. After several years of the low-profile trend living in the running and soccer archives, it's skate's turn — a read reinforced by Supreme's return to growth and Palace's 47% jump in apparel.

Saucony (+239%) is the fastest-growing sneaker brand on StockX, ending Asics' two-year run at No. 1. The ProGrid Omni 9 powered the jump, with additional support from the ProGrid Triumph 4. Right behind Saucony is Vans (+238%), where the story is about price as much as volume: average resale prices climbed from $102 to $180 and the brand's average price premium moved from +12% to +69%. After several years of the low-profile trend living in the running and soccer archives, it's skate's turn — a read reinforced by Supreme's return to growth and Palace's 47% jump in apparel. Jordan sneakers are recovering. Jordan ranks as the No. 9 fastest-growing sneaker brand with 6% sales growth. That might read modest, but Jordan is the second-largest sneaker brand on StockX, so 6% equates to tens of thousands of additional trades. Average prices ticked up 5% as well. Retros led the way, with the Jordan 5 Retro Wolf Grey, Jordan 11 Retro Gamma Blue, and Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat ranking as the brand's top-selling releases of the first half of 2026.

Jordan ranks as the No. 9 fastest-growing sneaker brand with 6% sales growth. That might read modest, but Jordan is the second-largest sneaker brand on StockX, so 6% equates to tens of thousands of additional trades. Average prices ticked up 5% as well. Retros led the way, with the Jordan 5 Retro Wolf Grey, Jordan 11 Retro Gamma Blue, and Jordan 4 Retro Black Cat ranking as the brand's top-selling releases of the first half of 2026. A soccer-centric summer boosts apparel brands. Helped by jersey sales as well as other hits like its viral Chinese New Year track jackets, Adidas (+687%) is the No. 2 fastest-growing apparel brand. Its average resale price also rose from $122 to $153 and its average price premium swung from roughly flat to +23%. Palace (+47%) rounded out the top five list on a similar note, with its average price premium expanding from +9% to +81% on the strength of soccer-rooted collabs with Nike. Outside of soccer, the No. 1 fastest-growing apparel brand was Godspeed, up 1,603% and moving from hundreds of trades to thousands in a single year.

Helped by jersey sales as well as other hits like its viral Chinese New Year track jackets, Adidas (+687%) is the No. 2 fastest-growing apparel brand. Its average resale price also rose from $122 to $153 and its average price premium swung from roughly flat to +23%. Palace (+47%) rounded out the top five list on a similar note, with its average price premium expanding from +9% to +81% on the strength of soccer-rooted collabs with Nike. Outside of soccer, the No. 1 fastest-growing apparel brand was Godspeed, up 1,603% and moving from hundreds of trades to thousands in a single year. Supreme is back. Supreme apparel sales rose 19% year-over-year while average price premiums jumped from 11% to 41%. The brand also holds six of the 10 best-selling apparel releases on StockX in H1 2026, five of them box logo releases.

Supreme apparel sales rose 19% year-over-year while average price premiums jumped from 11% to 41%. The brand also holds six of the 10 best-selling apparel releases on StockX in H1 2026, five of them box logo releases. Watch brands dominate accessories. Three of the five fastest-growing accessories brands on StockX are watchmakers. Timex leads the category at +260%, supported by renewed interest in its multi-year collaboration with Maison Margiela MM6 as well as a collection with streetwear brand Noah. Swatch follows at No. 2 (+128%), where the story traces almost entirely to the Swatch x Audemars Piguet collaboration that dropped in May 2026: average sale prices went from $324 to $825. Casio (+60%) took the No. 5 spot.

Three of the five fastest-growing accessories brands on StockX are watchmakers. Timex leads the category at +260%, supported by renewed interest in its multi-year collaboration with Maison Margiela MM6 as well as a collection with streetwear brand Noah. Swatch follows at No. 2 (+128%), where the story traces almost entirely to the Swatch x Audemars Piguet collaboration that dropped in May 2026: average sale prices went from $324 to $825. Casio (+60%) took the No. 5 spot. Trading card values surge. Eight of the top 10 best-selling brands in the category saw both their average price and average price premium increase in 2026, and several also posted sales growth. Pokémon average resale prices rose 34% while its premium climbed from +91% to +158%; Disney Lorcana prices jumped 444%; and Bowman rose 77% on 170% sales growth.

The report also includes a first look at trends and insights from StockX Listings, the company's new marketplace for vintage and used sneakers, apparel, and accessories. In the first weeks after its launch on June 24, StockX Listings saw thousands of sales across nearly 3,000 unique products and 200 brands. Early standouts include a used Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere Monogram Macassar 55 at $2,100 and a Nike Air Yeezy 2 Pure Platinum at $1,750. Buyers are also finding value: top-selling sneakers on Listings are priced 24% to 31% below the average price for the same brand-new pair on StockX's Verified marketplace. The top-selling sneakers on Listings are the Jordan 11 Retro Gamma Blue (2025), Jordan 4 Retro White Cement (2025), and Jordan 5 Retro Wolf Grey (2026).

For more information on the report, visit https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-brands-making-moves-2026/.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

SOURCE StockX