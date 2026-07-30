StockX Live: Early Access Launches With Sneakers, Apparel and Vintage -- All Backed by StockX's Buyer Promise

U.S. customers have early access to a real-time live shopping experience starting today in the StockX iOS app, with more shows, sellers, product categories and features rolling out weekly

DETROIT, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX, the global platform for current culture, today launched early access to StockX Live — a live shopping experience for new and used items now available to all U.S. customers on the StockX iOS app. Having first announced StockX Live in early June, today's launch gives the platform's millions of monthly visitors their first opportunity to engage with the marketplace's new live shopping offering. The new model pairs the energy and real-time engagement of live shopping with the trust infrastructure that has defined StockX for the past 10 years, as every purchase is backed by StockX's Buyer Promise guarantee. The launch marks the next phase of StockX's evolution into a multi-experience marketplace, including StockX Verified, the recently launched StockX Listings and now StockX Live.

Live shows will kick off today and run throughout the day. To celebrate the moment, StockX will also be featuring a special weekend-long lineup of shows hosted by influential sellers and friends of the brand. Each show will feature product giveaways including items like the Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White University Blue, Salomon XT-MM-6 MM6 Maison Margiela Vanilla Ice, and a selection of grail vintage tees featuring Garfield, Harley and Slayer. The platform will also offer $1 shipping on all Live orders through Aug. 31, 2026.

The weekend lineup includes:

"The next gen consumer often wants more than a transaction. They want shopping to be social and engaging. Live shopping delivers that and StockX Live brings it to a platform that our customers already know and trust," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "Today is the starting line for StockX Live. What comes next — more shows, new categories, more product enhancements — is what I'm most excited about. Live shopping is among the fastest-growing segments in commerce, and we're building something that is distinctly StockX."

With today's launch, U.S. consumers can tune in to livestreamed auctions to discover the most sought-after sneakers, apparel and vintage fashion. Viewers can bid in real time and shop from a curated group of top sellers. The experience brings together:

Live auctions starting with standard timed and sudden death formats — most starting at just $1

starting with standard timed and sudden death formats — most starting at just $1 Giveaways that are free to enter, giving viewers the chance to win products live

that are free to enter, giving viewers the chance to win products live Live chat and real-time buyer-seller interaction within every show, affording direct access to some of the most notable influencers in the sneaker and vintage communities

and real-time buyer-seller interaction within every show, affording direct access to some of the most notable influencers in the sneaker and vintage communities Faster shipping with products delivered straight to buyers from the Live seller, backed by the StockX Buyer Promise on every transaction

"Over the last few years, I've watched live commerce continue to fundamentally change the way consumers browse and purchase, offering an experience that is more engaging and enjoyable. The question we've continued to ask is: How do we increase the enjoyment of the shopping experience while also increasing buyer confidence?" said Ryan Larson, head of StockX Live. "That's what we're building at StockX Live. Giving our community an immersive live experience to buy and sell as fast and seamlessly as possible is what's driving us. We're very excited to be at this point with a lot of opportunity for innovation still ahead."

StockX Live opens a powerful new selling channel. Sellers get dedicated marketing support and a Live team focused exclusively on seller success, plus access to the millions of monthly visitors already coming to StockX to buy, browse and price-check. Those who have not yet applied to sell can do so at stockx.com/about/stockx-live/.

StockX Live: Early Access is available today to all U.S. customers on iOS. The company plans to add new shows and features on a weekly basis. Android and web access along with international expansion are planned for a future date.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

SOURCE StockX