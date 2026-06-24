The move adds used sneakers, vintage apparel, and more to the StockX ecosystem, with zero seller fees at launch

DETROIT, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX, the global platform for current culture, today announced the launch of StockX Listings, a new model that expands the StockX ecosystem to include used sneakers and vintage apparel. The launch comes just weeks after the company announced StockX Live, its forthcoming live shopping experience set to debut this summer. Together, these milestones represent the expansion of StockX into a multi-experience platform that offers buyers a diversified product offering and sellers a unified experience for selling a wider variety of current culture items to the millions of customers that use StockX.

StockX Launches StockX Listings, Marking the Company’s Evolution into a Multi-Experience Platform Built for the Next Generation of Commerce

StockX's expanded platform now comprises three distinct shopping experiences, all backed by StockX's Buyer Promise:

StockX Verified — The StockX experience customers know and trust: a fully curated catalog of new products verified by StockX or shipped from a StockX Verified Seller.

The StockX experience customers know and trust: a fully curated catalog of new products verified by StockX or shipped from a StockX Verified Seller. StockX Live — Announced June 9 and set to roll out later this summer, StockX Live will bring real-time, interactive live shopping to the platform for the first time.

Announced June 9 and set to roll out later this summer, StockX Live will bring real-time, interactive live shopping to the platform for the first time. StockX Listings — A listings-based marketplace launching today for used, vintage, and other unique products that are not currently in the StockX catalog, powered by identity-verified sellers, optional verification, and StockX's unmatched market data.

"When we started StockX, the idea was simple: create a marketplace built on trust, data, and transparency. That core hasn't changed but we'll now be able to provide our customers with a wider selection of the products they love, and the ability to sell products they've previously purchased faster than ever before," said Greg Schwartz, StockX CEO. "We're using AI-powered photo analysis to streamline the listing process so customers can sell used sneakers, vintage apparel and other unique products with ease. This, coupled with the upcoming rollout of StockX Live, moves us into a new chapter and ensures we're able to meet our community where they are today."

The launch of StockX Listings directly addresses two barriers frequently cited by sellers: time and complexity. Using AI-powered photo analysis and auto-matching technology powered by 10 years' worth of proprietary data, coupled with the pricing guidance that is signature to the platform, StockX Listings enables sellers to list in seconds — making it one of the fastest listing experiences available on a resale marketplace. And with zero seller fees at launch, sellers will keep 100% of the sales price.

For buyers, StockX Listings unlocks a category they've long asked for: used and vintage products, priced for accessibility. Importantly, StockX is introducing a new discovery experience with grouped product pages to make it easier to view multiple listings of the same product. StockX Listings will also feature the same market data users have come to know, adapted specifically for used products empowering customers with information on both used and new pricing for the same product. For items sold via Listings, buyers can purchase optional product verification on eligible items for added peace of mind.

Trust — the cornerstone of the StockX brand since 2016 — remains central to the StockX Listings experience. Every seller on the platform must be identity-verified before listing. Seller payments are held in escrow until delivery is confirmed by the carrier, protecting buyers from fraud. StockX's Buyer Promise — the company's guarantee that StockX will make it right if something goes wrong — applies to every transaction across StockX Verified, StockX Listings, and StockX Live, the platform's recently announced live shopping experience coming later this summer. Buyer Promise ensures consistent buyer protections regardless of which experience a customer shops.

"Our customers are already buying and selling vintage and secondhand products, and they've been telling us they wanted this from StockX. So the question for us was never whether we'd build this, but how to do it in a way that felt true to who we are as a platform," said Peter Curran, senior vice president and head of global business operations at StockX. "For buyers, we wanted to deliver a more organized shopping experience, just like we did when we introduced single product pages to the resale market 10 years ago. For sellers, it meant building new AI photo analysis tech to offer a listing experience that is the fastest in the market. What we've built isn't just a new feature — it's a new business model, and one we're genuinely excited to put in our customers' hands."

StockX Listings launches today for a curated group of sellers and all U.S.-based buyers on iOS, initially covering sneakers and apparel (including vintage). Android and web support will follow in the months ahead. The platform plans to expand access to the full U.S. seller community in the coming months, with a global rollout to follow. To learn more about StockX Listings, visit https://stockx.com/about/listings/.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

SOURCE StockX