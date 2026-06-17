DETROIT, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today StockX released its latest Big Facts report, spotlighting the breakout products generating the most buzz on the secondary market so far in 2026, as determined by their total release-day sales on the platform. Highlights include a record-setting apparel release from Jordan, a watch collab that sparked global frenzy, a signal that Supreme's back on top, and two drops with direct ties to soccer greats. The report also examines how soccer fanbases worldwide have been spending on the secondary market.

StockX Reveals Breakout Products and Global Soccer Spending Trends in Latest Big Facts Report

"This report is a pulse check on the secondary market and some of the biggest moments and most important shifts happening right now. Take for example, brands like Supreme and Vans. The moves they've made, what they're prioritizing — those decisions are starting to show up in market demand," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "And then there's the soccer event of the summer. Fans are making their team allegiance clear and voting with their wallets."

Highlights from the report include:

Release-Day Winners in 2026

Rather than simply looking at the top 10 products with the most sales on release day, StockX pulled a cross-catalog sampling of products that set release-day sales records at the brand and in some cases, the entire category level.

Soccer Spotlight: Fan Spending Ahead of the Global Tournament

The report ranks the most devoted fanbases by sales of each country's soccer products on StockX from January 1 to June 1, 2026, highlighting six countries leading the charge.

1. SPAIN — The Barcelona Effect: Spain's No. 1 ranking is driven in large part by FC Barcelona, one of the most commercially powerful clubs in the world. Travis Scott's Cactus Jack brand amplified that further with a limited-edition Barca jersey and extended apparel collection that became an instant hit. The result: FC Barcelona owns the top two spots on StockX's list of best-selling soccer jerseys in 2026 (No. 1, No. 2). For Spanish fans and Barca supporters worldwide, the collab turned team merch into cultural artifacts.





Spain's No. 1 ranking is driven in large part by FC Barcelona, one of the most commercially powerful clubs in the world. Travis Scott's Cactus Jack brand amplified that further with a limited-edition Barca jersey and extended apparel collection that became an instant hit. The result: FC Barcelona owns the top two spots on StockX's list of best-selling soccer jerseys in 2026 (No. 1, No. 2). For Spanish fans and Barca supporters worldwide, the collab turned team merch into cultural artifacts. 2. ARGENTINA — The Messi Universe: You can't talk about Argentina without mentioning Lionel Messi — and the sheer volume and variety of Messi products on StockX reflects that. Argentina's top two best-selling soccer products (No. 1, No. 2) are both Sambas from Messi's collaboration with Adidas, and the No. 3 and No. 4 top-sellers are from an expansive three-way collaboration between Messi, Kith, and Adidas that only dropped a few weeks ago. That No. 3 product — the Kith x adidas Messi Football Graphic Tee Black — also currently ranks as Kith's No. 1 biggest release-day performance on StockX in 2026. Argentina fans aren't just buying soccer gear — they're buying Messi legacy items before what could be his last appearance on soccer's biggest stage.





You can't talk about Argentina without mentioning Lionel Messi — and the sheer volume and variety of Messi products on StockX reflects that. Argentina's top two best-selling soccer products (No. 1, No. 2) are both Sambas from Messi's collaboration with Adidas, and the No. 3 and No. 4 top-sellers are from an expansive three-way collaboration between Messi, Kith, and Adidas that only dropped a few weeks ago. That No. 3 product — the Kith x adidas Messi Football Graphic Tee Black — also currently ranks as Kith's No. 1 biggest release-day performance on StockX in 2026. Argentina fans aren't just buying soccer gear — they're buying Messi legacy items before what could be his last appearance on soccer's biggest stage. 3. MEXICO — Pure Love, No Superstar Required: Mexico's No. 3 ranking may be the most powerful story of all, as its secondary market dominance appears to be rooted in raw support for the country's home team. It doesn't have the same globally-recognizable club or superstar player, yet two Mexico national team jerseys rank among the top five best-seller soccer jerseys on StockX in 2026 (No. 4, No.5). That kind of representation speaks to something foundational. This year's tournament also holds particular weight, with Mexico serving as a host for the third time.

Check out the full report at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-breakout-products/.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

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