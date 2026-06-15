StockX Reopens NYC Location, Evolves Space into Full-Scale Retail Experience in the Heart of SoHo

DETROIT, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StockX, the leading global platform for current culture, today officially reopened its New York City retail location at 237 Lafayette Street in SoHo. The reimagined space serves as StockX's first true permanent retail destination in the U.S., offering customers a curated in-person shopping experience alongside the brand's signature seller drop-off service, cultural programming, and community events. To celebrate the re-opening, StockX NYC will gift its first 100 customers $25 off their purchase of $150 or more (for in-store redemption only).

"StockX NYC is more than a store — it's a physical manifestation of everything our platform represents," said StockX CEO Greg Schwartz. "New York is the home of sneaker culture, and we're proud to show up there in a meaningful way. The space isn't just about retail and seller drop-off, it's about connecting us to the city's thriving scene of collectors, collaborators, and resellers."

The StockX NYC space features a curated assortment of nearly 300 products available to purchase at any given time. The initial product lineup will focus on deadstock sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles — all available for immediate purchase at true market prices. The store will also serve as a part-time content studio and activation hub for creator collaborations, product drops, and community events.

StockX NYC will bring together:

Retail shopping with verified inventory — deadstock sneakers, apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more available for immediate purchase at market prices.

Seller drop-off services, removing the shipping step for New York-area sellers by enabling direct drop-off of StockX orders at the SoHo location.

Cultural programming and pop-up events featuring ambassadors from the worlds of sports, sneakers, and streetwear.

Flexible activation space built for brand partnerships, product launches, and community moments.

The store has been intentionally designed around the concept of "Always Building," blending New York City's industrial energy with elevated retail execution. The space features modular merchandising, activation-ready fixtures, immersive digital storytelling, and flexible areas purpose-built for content creation and community engagement.

"We believe in the importance of in-person experiences around sneakers, and this is proof of that," said Brendan Dunne, StockX's senior director of customer community and engagement. "We want this to be a place where you can buy and drop off, but also interact with product and people from the scene in a meaningful way."

StockX NYC at 237 Lafayette Street, Manhattan, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buyers can shop verified inventory in person, and sellers in the New York area can drop off StockX orders directly at the location. For more information, check out StockX's opening week blog post.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

SOURCE StockX