StockX's Sixth Annual Current Culture Index Reveals 2024's Biggest Brands, Resale Predictions for 2025

Anta, Saucony, Timberland, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Stanley among the brands with the biggest sales growth

Fear of God, Ugg, and Supreme proved their staying power, maintaining No.1 rankings in key categories

More than 100 different brands set new sales records on StockX in 2024

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest trend report from StockX — Big Facts: Current Culture Index — dropped today revealing the best-selling and fastest-growing brands on its marketplace in 2024. The report also highlights predictions for the year ahead based on platform data and expert analysis. In 2024, StockX surpassed 60 million lifetime trades and 20 million lifetime buyers. In addition, millions of people from around the world made their first-ever purchase on the platform last year.

"The resale market proved its resilience in 2024, with more than 100 brands closing the year with record sales on StockX," said Greg Schwartz, StockX co-founder and CEO. "We're incredibly optimistic about the year ahead. Whatever 2025 has in store – whether that be new names in streetwear, viral collectibles brands, or a fresh set of players in the sneaker space – our product offering will continue to diversify to serve our customers as new trends take hold."

Highlights from StockX's 2025 Current Culture Index include:

Sneakers

Anta is the fastest-growing sneaker brand on StockX, with Kyrie Irving's signature shoe – the Kai 1 – helping it achieve 1,901% trade growth year-over-year. Another Chinese sportswear giant, Li-Ning (No. 7 fastest-growing), saw sales jump 113% in 2024 thanks to Dwayne Wade's signature shoes.

is the fastest-growing sneaker brand on StockX, with Kyrie Irving's signature shoe – the – helping it achieve 1,901% trade growth year-over-year. Another Chinese sportswear giant, (No. 7 fastest-growing), saw sales jump 113% in 2024 thanks to signature shoes. Saucony ranked among the top five fastest-growing sneaker brands on StockX for the first time, landing at No. 5 with 120% growth. It's not by accident – the company has made big investments and tapped several creatives and brands (Jae Tips, Bodega, Minted New York) to collaborate and put their spin on silhouettes old and new.

ranked among the top five fastest-growing sneaker brands on StockX for the first time, landing at No. 5 with 120% growth. It's not by accident – the company has made big investments and tapped several creatives and brands (Jae Tips, Bodega, Minted New York) to collaborate and put their spin on silhouettes old and new. Looking at the best-selling sneaker brands, the top five – Nike , Jordan Brand , adidas , New Balance , and Asics – maintained their rankings year-over-year from 2023 to 2024. Asics , which knocked Converse out of the top five in 2023, held on to the No. 5 spot and closed 2024 with record sales. Adidas is once again No. 3 on the top-traded list, but the brand diversified its offering: 52% of adidas sneaker trades were under the Yeezy brand in 2023, but that number shrunk to 44% in 2024.

Shoes

For the second straight year, Ugg (No. 1) and Crocs (No. 2) hold the top spots on StockX's list of best-selling shoe brands. 2024 releases like the Lowmel boot helped Ugg maintain its top spot, while Crocs' top releases included a collaboration with Japanese manga series Naruto and a pair inspired by Batman's Batmobile .

(No. 1) and (No. 2) hold the top spots on StockX's list of best-selling shoe brands. 2024 releases like the helped Ugg maintain its top spot, while Crocs' top releases included a collaboration with Japanese manga series and a pair inspired by . Timberland moved up one spot to become the No. 3 top-traded shoe brand on StockX, after closing the year with more than 200% trade growth and setting a new trade record on StockX in 2024. Coveted collaborations with Louis Vuitton , Supreme, and JJJJound helped Timberland prove its cultural relevance once again. Another one of its top-performing 2024 releases on StockX, The Notorious B.I.G. Wheat , dropped in September to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the late rapper's "Ready To Die" album.

Apparel

Polo Ralph Lauren was the fastest-growing apparel brand on StockX in 2024, with sales up an impressive 600% in 2024. With the emergence of Ralphcore on TikTok, a new generation of consumers has embraced and even redefined what the label stands for.

was the fastest-growing apparel brand on StockX in 2024, with sales up an impressive 600% in 2024. With the emergence of Ralphcore on TikTok, a new generation of consumers has embraced and even redefined what the label stands for. Newer entrants like Hellstar , Denim Tears , and Revenge are finding success with designs that reference streetwear's roots – graphic tees, bold colors, and loud prints. Launched in 2020, Hellstar (+291% YoY; No. 2 fastest-growing apparel brand in 2024) produces limited drops of its graphic tees and hoodies. Denim Tears, founded by Tremaine Emory in 2020 and known by its signature oversized cotton wreath motif, is the No. 3 fastest-growing apparel brand on StockX with sales up 290%. Revenge (+267% YoY; No. 5 fastest-growing apparel brand in 2024) was founded in 2016 and is known for its loud, punk-inspired pieces.

, , and are finding success with designs that reference streetwear's roots – graphic tees, bold colors, and loud prints. Launched in 2020, Hellstar (+291% YoY; No. 2 fastest-growing apparel brand in 2024) produces limited drops of its graphic tees and hoodies. Denim Tears, founded by in 2020 and known by its signature oversized cotton wreath motif, is the No. 3 fastest-growing apparel brand on StockX with sales up 290%. Revenge (+267% YoY; No. 5 fastest-growing apparel brand in 2024) was founded in 2016 and is known for its loud, punk-inspired pieces. Mitchell & Ness narrowly missed the top 5 rankings for fastest-growing apparel brands (coming in at No. 6), but its 175% year-over-year growth is not to be ignored. The more than 100-year-old company is experiencing a boom thanks to a growing obsession with jerseys and other sports apparel and a string of successful streetwear collaborations (Supreme, Travis Scott , Kith).

narrowly missed the top 5 rankings for fastest-growing apparel brands (coming in at No. 6), but its 175% year-over-year growth is not to be ignored. The more than 100-year-old company is experiencing a boom thanks to a growing obsession with jerseys and other sports apparel and a string of successful streetwear collaborations (Supreme, , Kith). For the third straight year, Fear of God was the No. 1 top-traded apparel brand on StockX. Jerry Lorenzo's label set a new sales record in 2024 and closed the year with 45% growth over 2023. Supreme remains in second place among apparel brands, a position it has held since Fear of God first bumped it from the top spot in 2022.

Accessories

Collectibles & Electronics

Looking at the top-selling collectibles brands, Lego stole the No. 1 spot from Bearbrick , which fell to No. 3 in 2024. Pop Mart swooped in to secure the No. 2 spot thanks to the breakout success of its viral Labubu character.

stole the No. 1 spot from , which fell to No. 3 in 2024. swooped in to secure the No. 2 spot thanks to the breakout success of its viral Labubu character. Sony maintained its position as the No. 1 top-traded electronics brand on StockX, thanks in part to the new PlayStation 5 Pro and the 30th Anniversary Collection. Finalmouse – a brand known for its limited edition gaming mice – moved up two spots to land at No. 4.

The report also details several predictions for 2025. StockX expects a new set of brands to carve out space for themselves in the ever-competitive sneaker resale market, building on trends from recent years. Additionally, following viral releases like New Balance's 1906 sneaker loafer, StockX points to an opportunity for more brands to capitalize on consumers' desire for outside-the-box thinking and design. In the apparel space, newer entrants like Hellstar and Revenge are seeing rapid growth, suggesting streetwear is not dead as some have reported over the last year. In fact, StockX merchandising experts anticipate continued interest in the next generation of streetwear brands. The platform also expects resale prices and price premiums on popular Nike and Jordan Brand releases to show signs of recovery in 2025, assuming the sportswear giant honors its promise to return to a model centered around scarcity.

Check out StockX's latest report at https://stockx.com/about/sx-market-insights/big-facts-current-culture-index-2025/ .

