Stoel Rives Promotes 7 Attorneys to Partner Status

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP, an Am Law 200 law firm, is pleased to announce that seven of its attorneys became new partners of the firm effective Jan. 1, 2019. The new partners are focused on client value and innovation, which are keystones of Stoel Rives' corporate culture and commitment to excellence.

Stoel Rives has more than 350 attorneys in 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia. The new Stoel Rives partners include:

Rachel Hoffman Cox, an experienced environmental attorney, advises clients in permitting, compliance and enforcement matters arising under state and federal environmental laws.

Kelly A. Echols, an experienced chemical patent attorney, focuses on counseling pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, waste conversion, battery component, and chemical companies.

Joseph E. Nussbaum, a member of the firm's project finance group and renewable energy industry team, focuses his practice especially on the U.S. solar industry.

Andrew J. Pieper, an experienced trial attorney, applies his skills no matter how a dispute arises, whether in business, commerce, land use, natural resources, employment, bankruptcy, intellectual property, or other areas.

Bart W. Reed focuses his practice on construction and design issues and disputes, representing public agencies, private owners/developers, contractors, design professionals and sureties in diverse matters on both public and private projects.

Robert R. Teel's legal practice includes U.S. and foreign patent procurement, patent-portfolio management, patent opinions, product clearance and freedom-to-operate assessments, IP transactions including licensing and IP aspects of corporate mergers and acquisitions, and patent disputes.

Elijah M. Watkins is an experienced trial attorney, handling complex business litigation in both state and federal courts.

About Stoel Rives LLP: Stoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change, and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, food and beverage, health care, life sciences, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, intellectual property, land use, and real estate development and construction law.

