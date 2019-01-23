Stoel Rives Recognized for 'Top Verdict' of 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoel Rives LLP is pleased to announce that one of its cases has been recognized by the Daily Journal among the Top Verdicts in California for 2018.

The Daily Journal recognized the antitrust case, Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. v. Jess Smith & Sons Cotton LLC, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The Stoel Rives team of Edward C. Duckers, Michael B. Brown and Jonathan A. Miles won an $8.9 million arbitration award on behalf of Jess Smith & Sons Cotton, which Tradeline had sued in 2015. The International Centre for Dispute Resolution found that Tradeline had failed to prove its claims and ordered the plaintiff to cover the cotton companies' fees and costs.

The Top Verdicts list is published annually by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. The special edition highlights the largest and most significant verdicts in California each year. This year's list included 45 cases, only two of which – including Stoel Rives' work on behalf of Jess Smith – involving antitrust issues.

"Stoel Rives is proud that this significant decision on behalf of our client has been recognized by the Daily Journal," said Duckers, an experienced litigator who heads the firm's Litigation Practice in California.

A member of the firm's Executive Committee and a past chair of its Food and Agribusiness Industry Team, Duckers focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation, with particular emphasis on antitrust and competition matters, including class actions and distribution and franchising disputes. To learn more, visit the firm's website.

