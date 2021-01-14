Stoffus Increases Productivity 100% by Implementing Gerber's End-to-End Digitalized Hardware and Software Solutions

V.N. GAIA, Portugal, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoffus, Lda is a leader in the development and construction of leather and fabric sofas in the Portuguese market. In February 2020, the company opened a brand new facility and digitally transformed their processes with the objective of improving working conditions and growing their business. When the global pandemic caused many companies to shift their production to personal protective equipment (PPE), Stoffus leveraged Gerber Technology's integrated solutions to not only run their normal business operations, but also keep up with growing demand for made-to-order furniture resulting in doubling its production capacity.

"Speed, quality, optimized and integrated processes, combined with excellent service were the decisive reasons for choosing Gerber as a partner over the competition," said Luis Salgado, CEO and Founder of Stoffus. "The trust factor in a technological partner that guarantees a stable presence and service of quality is essential for an increase in productivity and precision in delivery times."

As soon as they moved into the new facility, Stoffus was able to move towards new goals with integrated digital processes that immediately enabled a simultaneous increase in profitability and productivity. Since the implementation of Gerber's AccuMark® and AccuNest™ software, digitizer, plotter and GERBERcutter® Z1 , Stoffus has seen a 50% reduction in manpower, an improved material savings between 1 meter to 1.5 meters per sofa, and 100% increase in productivity. Stoffus is now able to produce 25 to 30 sofas daily compared to previously producing 15 sofas.

"For furniture manufacturers, the pandemic has caused a major increase in demand as people spend more time in their homes," stated Francisco Aguiar of Gerber Technology. "Without technology, manufacturers will work more hours and shifts to keep up with the demand and end up reducing efficiency, increasing costs, and hurting their bottom line. However, companies like Stoffus, who have digitally adapted, are not only able to keep up with demand but will also shorten lead times, reduce errors and as a result improve margins."

Today's consumers want modular and customized products which is why Stoffus relies on a made-to-order model. Stoffus offers a customization service as well as a collection where it's possible to customize colors, fabrics, ergonomics, functions, decorative details and desired measurements. Prior to implementing Gerber's integrated solution, Stoffus relied on manual processes which resulted in longer than usual delivery times as the demand for furniture grew. In order to ensure greater agility and efficiency, Stoffus needed a reliable partner that would help them digitally transform their supply chain.

The investment also allows Stoffus to embrace technological innovation and better serve their customers. They're also able to expand their business with the launch of their new brand, Andretti, which will help them enter the high decoration market in new GEOs like Canada, USA, UK, Japan and South Korea.

"Above all, I chose Gerber for their assistance and technical support and service, as well as the excellent quality of the equipment," said Salgado. "We consider it essential to have a team to help us work better and more efficiently and Gerber managed to convey that confidence and stability."

About Stoffus - Indústria Portuguesa de Sofás, Lda

Stoffus, a company formed by European capital, was founded in 2004, based on the structure of a team with more than 20 years of experience in the development and construction of leather and fabric sofas in the Portuguese market.

The company believes in a symbiosis of quality, design, comfort and durability of its products as a way to provide its customers with the best final solution.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. With customers in 134 countries, Gerber Technology has a global team of passionate experts to support companies in apparel and accessories, personal protective equipment, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics industries.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China.

Visit www.gerbertechnology.com for more information.

Contact: Alexandra Costa

Tel: +351 226 197 864

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gerber Technology

