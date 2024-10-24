Stoic Equity Partners Announces Latest Acquisition in Arkansas

News provided by

Stoic Equity Partners

Oct 24, 2024, 08:43 ET

Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment group announces the acquisition of a flex industrial complex on Old Wire Road in Springdale, AR.

DAPHNE, Ala., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoic Equity Partners announced its most recent acquisition of a flex industrial property in Springdale, AR. This is the firm's fourth asset in the state of Arkansas and first in the NW Arkansas market. The industrial complex, located at 444 Old Wire Rd., is a 94,589-square-foot multi-tenant facility that includes nine buildings comprised of 20 suites.

Continue Reading
Stoic Team
Stoic Team
Old Wire Aerial
Old Wire Aerial

"We began targeting the NW Arkansas market earlier this year, so we are excited to get this property closed," said Grant Reaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Stoic Equity Partners. "The Old Wire property has a great layout and has been very well maintained, making it a great location for its tenants. The NW Arkansas market is currently expanding at a pace I have not witnessed in some time. The growth around not just Walmart but other large companies headquartered in the area, coupled with the great lifestyle of its residents shall continue to push the market higher in the coming years."

With this latest acquisition, Stoic Equity Partners continues to broaden its footprint in the Southeast, now owning over 1.1MM SF of commercial space across six states in the Southeast. The firm remains focused on identifying and capitalizing on high-potential investment opportunities within the flex industrial sector.

About Stoic Equity Partners
Stoic Equity Partners is a Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to value-added and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions and developments throughout the Southeast. Co-founders Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves leverage their extensive experience as commercial real estate brokers to manage and sponsor strategic investments.

For more information about Stoic Equity Partners and its approach to real estate investment, please visit stoicEP.com.

Media Contact
Jeremy Friedman
Co-founder and CEO, Stoic Equity Partners
Phone: 251-747-9111
Email: [email protected]

Address
2210 Main Street, Ste H
Daphne, AL 36526

SOURCE Stoic Equity Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Stoic Equity Partners Expands Footprint, Acquires First Commercial Asset in Tallahassee, Fla.

Stoic Equity Partners Expands Footprint, Acquires First Commercial Asset in Tallahassee, Fla.

Stoic Equity Partners announces another acquisition–Woodlane Circle Commerce Park, a strategically located flex industrial property in Tallahassee,...
Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 65,000 Square Foot Flex Industrial Property in Little Rock, AR

Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 65,000 Square Foot Flex Industrial Property in Little Rock, AR

Stoic Equity Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of Parkwood Center, a well-positioned flex industrial property located at 6801 W 12th...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Real Estate Transactions

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics