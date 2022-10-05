STOIC Equity Partners Expands into Arkansas with Acquisition of Two Little Rock Real Estate Assets

Private Equity Real Estate Company, Stoic Equity Partners, entered the Little Rock, AR market by acquiring Colonel Glenn Storage and Shackleford Business Center during Q3 2022.

DAPHNE, Ala., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We love the Little Rock market, it is the kind of steady, strong market where we like to make long term investments." said Jeremy Friedman, principal of Stoic Equity Partners. Stoic Equity Partners purchased Colonel Glenn Storage a 18,625 square foot self-storage facility in west Little Rock in August. Stoic is building two additional climate-controlled buildings to increase the size of the facility to 54,625 square feet. The property will be third-party managed by StoreEase out of Birmingham, AL. StoreEase provides a revolutionary solution to many of the problems in the self-storage industry. The property will be Virtually Managed using their proprietary virtual management technology which allows customers to interact with a live manager via a Kiosk which provides a superior customer experience even though the facility is unmanned. All doors and locks will be controlled by the Noké One smart access control using blue tooth technology providing superior security and convenience

Shackleford Business Center

Stoic acquired Shackleford Business Center, a 48,000 square foot flex-industrial property in September. Shackleford Business Center is conveniently located near Interstate 430 in west Little Rock and has a mixture of long-term stable tenants including Hangers, Arcadis, Transition Group and Omni Tech. Stoic plans to renovate the property to address deferred maintenance issues and improve the appearance for the businesses located in the center. Shackleford Business Center is located approximately one mile away from Colonel Glenn Storage. "We like to own multiple properties near each other, it helps us manage the assets more efficiently," said Grant Reaves, principal of Stoic Equity Partners, "and we are looking for more properties in the Little Rock market."

Stoic is currently in pre-development on other Ground-up storage developments as well as identifying and underwriting the acquisition of existing self-storage facilities and industrial properties throughout the southeast.

About Stoic Equity Partners:

Stoic Equity Partners was founded by Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves to pursue value add and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions/developments throughout the Southeast. Grant and Jeremy both come from commercial real estate brokerage and worked together for many years at a prior firm. After sharpening their skills of investment real estate through brokerage, the founders decided to take their careers to the next level by moving to the principal side of the business.

Stoic's investors are true Partners in its ventures. By offering Partners unparalleled transparency through technology, Stoic is able to show investors how their wealth is working through their real estate investments.

Media Contact:

Stoic Equity Partners, LLC

Attn: Media Relations

2210 Main Street, Ste H

Daphne, AL 36526

251-747-9111

[email protected]

For complete information, visit: www.stoicep.com

SOURCE Stoic Equity Partners