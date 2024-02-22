Stoic Equity Partners Team Expands Again, Adds Two New Director Roles

Stoic Welcomes Director of Investor Relations, Frank Pishler and Director of Project Management & Retail Development, Chris McCoy

DAPHNE, Ala., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daphne, Ala. based Stoic Equity Partners is proud to welcome its newest team members, Chris McCoy and Frank Pishler. McCoy recently joined the firm as Director of Project Management & Retail Development and Pishler as Director of Investor Relations.

McCoy's role at Stoic Equity Partners includes managing the firm's renovations and ground up retail developments. McCoy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table in commercial real estate development.

Frank Pishler, Director of Investor Relations Chris McCoy, Director of Project Management & Retail Development

Pishler's role at Stoic Equity Partners includes providing investors with the intelligence and critical information needed to aid them in placing and managing their capital with us. His experience as an investor as well as helping investors navigate the complex world of finance gives him a unique view of what investors need to remain successful.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Frank, two incredibly talented individuals, to our team. They both have years of experience in the commercial real estate space and will be a huge addition to the team here at Stoic. Their wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we embark on this new chapter," remarked Grant Reaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Stoic.

During his time at Auburn University at Montgomery studying business, McCoy served as the Director of Marketing for a Montgomery law firm and obtained his real estate license. After graduation, he served as the Vice President of Development for RJ Development in Montgomery, Alabama. In this role, McCoy was successful in developing numerous sites for clients including Starbucks, Dunkin', Ellianos Coffee, Publix, and others. McCoy has been an integral asset in the development of numerous retail shopping centers.

Pishler is an experienced real estate professional with over 25 years in the financial industry. He began his career as a runner at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in 1989 and advanced to become a floor trader. Originally from Chicago, IL Frank now lives with his family in the Gulf

Coast of Alabama. In addition to his experience in the financial world, Frank has owned a Pet Grooming Salon and was President of his local Downtown Merchants Alliance.

About Stoic Equity Partners

Stoic Equity Partners is a Daphne, Ala.-based commercial real estate investment firm committed to pursuing value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate acquisitions and developments throughout the Southeast. Co-founders Jeremy Friedman and Grant Reaves, both seasoned commercial real estate brokers, united their expertise to establish Stoic Equity Partners. Following their experience in investment real estate through brokerage, the founders transitioned to managing commercial real estate investments as sponsors and managers.

For more information about Stoic Equity Partners and its innovative approach to real estate investment, please visit its official website: stoicEP.com .

Media Contact

Jeremy Friedman

Co-founder and CEO, Stoic Equity Partners

Phone: 251-747-9111

Email: [email protected]

Address

2210 Main Street, Ste H

Daphne, AL 36526

SOURCE Stoic Equity Partners