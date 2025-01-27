Stoiximan Greek Basketball League Partners with Fastbreak AI for Advanced Scheduling

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak AI is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with The Stoiximan Greek Basketball League (GBL), the leading AI-powered sports operations engine, to enhance the league's scheduling processes using the Fastbreak Pro scheduling platform.

Fastbreak Pro, renowned for its advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, will enable the GBL to create optimized schedules that promote fairness, efficiency, and convenience for all teams and stakeholders. This collaboration with the Greek Basketball League adds to Fastbreak.ai's growing portfolio of partnerships with major sports leagues, including the NBA, the NHL, MLS, Serie A, NWSL, WNBA and TGL presented by SoFi underscoring the company's position as a trusted provider of innovative scheduling solutions in the sports industry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Greek Basketball League," said John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak AI. "Our AI-driven scheduling solutions are designed to streamline operations, reduce travel demands, and maximize media opportunities, ultimately elevating the experience for teams and fans alike."

"Partnering with Fastbreak AI, an official partner of the NBA, the WNBA, NHL, and other top-tier leagues, marks a significant milestone for the development of our league," said Konstantinos Netsis, Competitions Director of the Greek Basketball League and added: "This collaboration will revolutionize our scheduling processes, delivering unparalleled efficiency. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to significantly enhance the organization and management of our competition schedules, delivering a more seamless, exciting, and engaging experience for both teams and fans. Simultaneously, it strengthens the league's development by driving increased viewership, higher ticket revenues for teams, and expanding opportunities for deeper fan engagement. Additionally, it provides teams with the vital tools to maximize the use of their sports facilities, improving operational efficiency and unlocking new revenue opportunities. This collaboration confirms the ongoing growth of the league, laying the foundation for long-term success and progress, while simultaneously aiming to solidify the league's position among the top-tier leagues globally."

By leveraging Fastbreak Pro, the GBL aims to achieve several key benefits:

Operational Efficiency : Automated scheduling reduces administrative workload, allowing league officials to focus on strategic initiatives.

: Automated scheduling reduces administrative workload, allowing league officials to focus on strategic initiatives. Team Equality : Balanced schedules ensure fair competition, with equitable distribution of game times and rest periods.

: Balanced schedules ensure fair competition, with equitable distribution of game times and rest periods. Travel Optimization : Efficient scheduling minimizes travel distances and times, reducing fatigue and associated costs for teams.

: Efficient scheduling minimizes travel distances and times, reducing fatigue and associated costs for teams. Media Rights Maximization: Strategically planned game times enhance broadcast opportunities, increasing viewership.

Rick Stone, Fastbreak's Chief Scheduling Officer, added, "Fastbreak Pro is built to tackle the complexities of professional sports scheduling. By incorporating the specifics of each club and stadium, as well as the guidelines around broadcasts, we ensure that every game is scheduled with precision, balancing team needs, travel logistics, and media opportunities. We're excited to bring these capabilities to one of Europe's premier basketball leagues."

The integration of Fastbreak Pro is set to commence with the upcoming season, promising a new era of innovation and excellence in the GBL's operations.

About Fastbreak AI

Fastbreak AI is the ultimate AI-powered sports operations engine, offering fully integrated solutions for scheduling, tournament management, and sponsorship activation. Fastbreak's platforms help sports organizers, brands, and leagues streamline operations and maximize revenue. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, Fastbreak's products simplify operations, optimize league scheduling, and deliver actionable insights, empowering customers to deliver exceptional sporting experiences. Learn more at www.fastbreak.ai.

About the Greek Basketball League

The Stoiximan Greek Basketball League is the top-tier professional basketball league in Greece. Founded in 1992, the league comprises the premier basketball teams in the country and is renowned for its competitive play and passionate fan base. The GBL is committed to promoting the sport of basketball in Greece and maintaining the highest standards of sportsmanship and competition. For more information, visit www.gbl.com.gr

SOURCE Fastbreak.ai