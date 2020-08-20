Stojo, Collapsible Reusable Drinkware Company, is #245 on the Inc. 500 List

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stojo is #245 on the Inc. 500 List this year! We're honored to be among the fastest growing private companies in America, and to further our mission to end disposable culture—one reusable cup and bottle at a time.

As a Brooklyn-based company with strong roots in our community, we're proud to say that Stojo was ranked #22 in NYC and #25 in New York State.

Stojo Founders Jurrien, Alex and Ben

"Stojo making the Inc. 500 List this year demonstrates that our mission-driven consumer brand that's focused on sustainability really resonates powerfully with conscious consumers around the world. We see it as a call to entrepreneurs and investors to take note - consumers today vote with their dollars and are powerful advocates for the change they want to see in the world," says co-founder and CEO, Jurrien Swarts.

Stojo was ranked #26 in Consumer Products & Services with a 3-year growth rate of 1,802%.

Since Stojo's 2015 launch, our product line has expanded from a single 12oz collapsible cup to a full line-up of cup sizes ranging from 8oz to 24oz, reusable straws, and most recently, a stunningly designed collapsible bottle. We're listening closely to our customers' needs, and are excited about upcoming launches of innovative, design-forward Stojo products in the months and years to come.

We absolutely could not have done this without the Stojo Dream Team, our partners, and of course, our customers! Thank you for being a part of our journey to end disposable culture.

Here's to having fun with less, finding magic in the small things, and building sustainable habits.

About Stojo

Stojo was started in 2012 by three busy, coffee-loving dads. Brooklyn-based Stojo makes ultra-portable, leak-proof, collapsible, and reusable products. Stojo is on a mission to end disposable culture and, in turn, to create a better planet for our children and future generations.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 500 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

