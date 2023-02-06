Stok Conducts Evolution of Workplace Survey and Shares Findings in New Report

Industry Leaders Provide Guidance for Prioritizing Changes to Your Organization's Real Estate and Workplace Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability and high-performance building services provider Stok has published a new report to guide real estate and workplace professionals and business leaders in enhancing the employee experience and optimizing the value of office real estate. " High-Performance Buildings and the Evolution of the Workplace: Insights for a People-First Approach ," utilizes findings from a perception survey of industry leaders to offer clarity on where to focus investments to most positively impact employee productivity, retention, and well-being in this next era of the workplace.

"Today, the purpose of office real estate and how it functions is being redefined. As workplaces – and even work itself – are reimagined, professionals are challenged with where to focus efforts to improve employee experience in this next evolution of work," said Jacob Arlein, Chief Executive Officer of Stok. "This report helps demystify the noise around these decisions, creating confidence in making investments that will most positively impact your organization's bottom line."

Extracting findings from a perception survey of industry leaders spanning roles in corporate real estate, human resources, facilities, strategic consulting, and design, the report shares the top five changes that respondents indicated will have the greatest impact on the key areas of employee productivity, retention, and well-being. The five indicated investments in the employee experience cover workplace design, operations, and policies, and the 21-page report provides details on what these changes might look like for an organization.

"It's critical that leaders of organizations take a people-centric approach to workplace strategy as we continue to navigate this next era of the workplace," said Emily Dunn, Director of Workplace Strategy and Well-Being at Stok, and lead author of the report. "Employees are, in fact, consumers, exerting a significant amount of influence over how an organization operates. We know that employees want flexibility and support around where and when they work, and organizations that prioritize this will best be able to attract and retain top talent, contributing to overall success."

Results of the survey clearly bring the themes of flexibility and well-being to the forefront in prioritizing changes to the workplace. From flexibility in hours and hybrid work policies to design decisions that promote well-being, " High-Performance Buildings and the Evolution of the Workplace: Insights for a People-First Approach ," outlines how each of the five highest-impact changes can be applied uniquely and effectively to an organization's workplace strategy. The paper builds upon Stok's 2018 report, " The Financial Case for High-Performance Buildings ," which demonstrated the correlation between high-performance spaces and the productivity, retention, and well-being of people within the space, resulting in significant financial gains for an organization.

About Stok

Stok is reimagining the built environment. Founded in 2008, we provide sustainability consulting, energy and performance engineering, and real estate and workplace solutions. We work across sectors to balance financial performance with environmental goals, resulting in high-performance buildings and exceptional human environments. Leveraging interdisciplinary expertise and knowledge from involvement on 1,000+ projects, we provide clients with strategy, management, and technical support through all phases of the project lifecycle—all under one roof.

Stok serves six of the Forbes top 10 Most Valuable Brands, is a Certified B Corp, and is an ILFI Just organization. We service projects worldwide from offices in San Francisco, San Diego, and Denver.

Contact Stok for help evolving your organization's workplace strategy.

Contact:

Laura Lance / Reilly Payne

Studio PR

707-477-6606 / 415-686-2338

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Stok