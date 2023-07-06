Stokastic Unveils Revolutionary New Sims Tools

News provided by

Stokastic

06 Jul, 2023, 10:18 ET

Empowering Users to Outsmart Professional DFS Players

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokastic, a leading innovator in sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) tools and analytics, is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking Stokastic Sims product. Currently offered for both MLB and PGA, this revolutionary no-code solution empowers players to compete with, and beat, professional DFS players.

Continue Reading

Seasoned DFS professionals have long leveraged simulations, but now, with Stokastic Sims, any player can effortlessly do the same. Bryan Berryman, Senior Product Manager and one of the architects behind the Sims, emphasizes, "This tool levels the playing field and empowers everyone, regardless of technical expertise and skill level, to delve into the world of advanced simulations." Berryman is confident that Stokastic Sims will reshape the landscape of DFS for years to come.

With comprehensive metrics, in-depth analysis, and advanced features, the Sims Tools build on Stokastic's legacy of providing its subscribers with invaluable insights for informed decision-making. The launch of the MLB and PGA Sims is a game changer in the world of DFS lineup optimization and cements Stokastic's place as a leader in sports data and analytics.

Founded in 2017 by DFS enthusiasts, Stokastic's mission is to serve the sophisticated DFS player by building the best data-based tools. Stokastic recognizes that today's engaged sports fan is analytically-minded and demands more from subscription services. Stokastic aims to serve this audience by augmenting the spectator experience with the most advanced, and accessible, DFS tools, such as its MLB and PGA simulations.

Stokastic, a Chicago-based, employee-owned company, is a dominant player in Daily Fantasy Sports and sports betting software, media and analytics. Founded in 2017 by top-ranked DFS players, the enterprise has since grown to a team of 45 full-time staff and over 100 contributors covering all major sports and offering an integrated suite of fantasy sports and sports betting products and tools. With a commitment to excellence, Stokastic continues to grow its community of millions of avid sports gamers while redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the world of daily fantasy sports.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jordan Frank
Chief Business Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Stokastic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.