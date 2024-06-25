Stokastic Welcomes Daniel Haight as New Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokastic, the leader in sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) tools, content, and analytics, is excited to announce the addition of Daniel Haight as its Chief Operating Officer, effective June 17, 2024.

Haight joins Stokastic from Yahoo Sports, where he spent the last eight years building their paid gaming products ecosystem from the ground up, overseeing all operational aspects, including product development, business strategy, and P&L management. He spearheaded the successful launches of Yahoo Daily Fantasy, Yahoo Best Ball, and Yahoo Sportsbook. His strategic vision and innovative approach significantly boosted user growth and engagement, solidifying Yahoo's position as a powerhouse in the gaming industry. Haight's extensive expertise in business operations and product development will be crucial in driving Stokastic to new heights.

"Adding Dan to our executive team is a game-changer," said Tom Kennedy, CEO of Stokastic. "His unparalleled expertise and passion for DFS and sports betting align perfectly with our mission to deliver the ultimate experience for sports gamers. Haight's deep understanding of the industry and his track record of driving growth and innovation make him the perfect fit for Stokastic as we continue to push boundaries and redefine what's possible."

Haight adds, "I'm thrilled to join Stokastic and be part of a team that's at the forefront of innovation in the DFS and sports betting space. Stokastic's commitment to data-driven insights and creating unparalleled user experiences resonates with my own passion for the industry. I'm excited to leverage my experience to help Stokastic continue to lead and innovate, ensuring our users have the best tools and experiences available."

Haight holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA in Economics and Spanish from the University of Michigan. He also sits on the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association (FSGA) board, where he chairs the Awards and Research Committee.

About Stokastic. Founded in 2017, Stokastic is an employee-owned company dedicated to transforming the DFS and sports betting landscape with innovative tools, data-driven insights, and a commitment to helping users achieve long-term success. Based in Chicago, the company has grown to 38 employees and over 100 contributors covering all major sports. Stokastic's suite of DFS tools and sports betting products serve a vibrant community of profitable sports bettors and DFS players. Stokastic's digital platforms welcome tens of millions of visitors annually.

