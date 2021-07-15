Stoke Extends Global Payroll and Compliance Solution to International Employees

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoke , a pioneer in the freelance management system space, announces today it is extending its support to providing global payroll and compliance to international employees as an Employee of Record (EoR). Expanding its platform to support international employees as well as non-payroll workers -- which includes freelancers, independent contractors, consultants, and agencies -- Stoke is filling a newly developed market need by enabling companies to work more effectively with a global workforce that includes both freelancers and full-time employees.

Pay international employees in 150 countries (PRNewsfoto/Stoke Talent)

As small and mid-size tech companies are adapting to global workforces with freelance talent and full-time employees, they need solutions that can help them manage both types of workers while also allowing them to effectively capitalize on the global talent market. Recruiting globally opens the door to a far larger talent pool, but also comes with new challenges and rules that companies must learn to navigate.

Compliance and payments are the biggest challenges for companies working with a global workforce. The reason is that laws vary by country, and even states. When hiring even one employee in a foreign country, companies are forced to open a local office and hire payroll and local tax experts. This causes companies to hold off on global expansion in many cases. Stoke is taking over the legal and tax liabilities for companies so an organization does not have to manage this independently. Instead, everything is handled seamlessly through the Stoke platform.

"As more companies adopt hybrid and remote models of working, our goal is to enable them to grow freely in whatever way suits them. Rather than sourcing only local candidates, companies should think about who is the best talent out there to execute it – regardless of their location," said Shahar Erez, Co-founder and CEO of Stoke. "By simplifying the process, we hope to remove barriers between employers and workers across the world."

Stoke's EoR solution helps companies hire and pay employees in 150 countries, while ensuring they are fully compliant. This is in addition to managing all of a company's independent contractors, payments, compliance, and other freelance management needs.

ABOUT STOKE: Stoke is a freelance management system (FMS) that makes it easy for companies to work with independent contractors. It reduces the hassle of hiring, onboarding, tracking and managing invoices while ensuring full legal and tax compliance. Stoke works with companies of all sizes, including unicorns like TripActions, SimilarWeb, and Verbit. To learn more about the company, visit www.stoketalent.com .

