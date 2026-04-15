VERSA Mesh and FO-MO Summer deliver breathable comfort, bold color, and room to move, built for life off the narrow track.

GEORGES MILLS, N.H., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STOKE Shoes – the breakthrough wide-fit performance sneaker brand – is dropping two seasonal packs in its best-selling debut styles that promise to bring the stoke back to your feet. In time for the warmer months, the STOKE Summer Mesh collections are lightweight, breathable, and rigorously tuned for hot days, long hours on your feet, and men who've been left out of the narrow‑focused sneaker world.

STOKE Shoes Drops SS26 Summer Lineup Built for Heat, Hustle, and Wide Feet

The VERSA Summer Mesh is pinned as the new Summer workhorse, available in Indigo Blue, Light Grey, and Dark Grey. The mesh uppers dump heat and wick sweat. The wide and wider fits give feet the room to breathe with cushioned comfort that actually lasts, available in a range of classic neutral tones for any occasion.

Built for grill smoke, yard work, camping, and dock runs, the FO-MO Summer Mesh is designed to handle it all. Bringing bold, vibrant colors to the collection with Tangerine, Indigo Blue, and Light Grey, the mesh finish provides a breathable finish for feet stomping to tailgates and backyard hangs, or running everyday errands.

"As a footwear veteran who has sold over ½ billion pairs to consumers, I've spent decades watching most men's sneakers get built for narrow, performance-first feet, with little thought for how the majority of men actually live, or how their feet behave in the heat of summer," said Rick Blackshaw, Co-Founder and CEO of STOKE Shoes. "Our first two styles proved the demand was massive. Men want shoes that fit, breathe, and move with them, not squeeze or trap their feet. With the new STOKE Summer Mesh collection, we're taking that insight into spring and summer, creating wide-fit sneakers that are lightweight, breathable, and engineered to handle the season's long, hot days. From backyard BBQs to weekend adventures and everything in between, these shoes meet the real-world demands of wide feet while elevating comfort and performance for warm weather."

STOKE didn't show up to copy the sneaker status quo. It launched with a direct‑to‑consumer debut that blew past expectations: multiple sell‑outs, glowing 4.8‑star reviews, and social buzz that proved the wide‑fit gap was real. Demand pushed STOKE into more than 450 retail doors nationwide, from category leaders to hometown shops.

The sneakers are architected to meet the real footwear demands of the 65 million American men whose feet are wide, overlooked, and fed up with narrow, performance‑first designs that hurt more than help. STOKE takes a different approach with comfortable, everyday engineering that works where life works, including cushioned platforms built for all‑day support, flexible uppers that move with your foot, and fast slip‑on entry that doesn't fight your morning.

Available online now at www.stokeshoes.com and at select retail partners nationwide, including Scheels, Murdoch's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Department, Shoe Sensation, Runnings, Sun & Ski, North 40, specialty independent stores, and more.

Founded in 2025, STOKE Shoes is a performance‑lifestyle brand redefining how men experience fit with sneakers that feel like they were made for feet that do stuff. From workdays to weekends, STOKE is built for real feet in the real world.

ABOUT STOKE Shoes

STOKE Shoes is a performance-lifestyle brand engineered for the 65 million all-American men with wide feet overlooked by the athletic footwear industry. Founded by Rick Blackshaw in 2025, Stoke builds shoes that match how real men live; with more room, more cushioning, and more honesty. The company is headquartered in New Hampshire with global manufacturing partners.

Media Contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE STOKE Footwear