Versa Chuck-AAH and Versa OX Bring STOKE's Legendary Wide-Foot Comfort Into Classic Everyday Silhouettes Built for Life Beyond the Job.

GEORGES MILLS, N.H., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STOKE Shoes – the sneaker brand engineered for the 65 million men in America with wide feet – today unveils its FW26 Casuals Pack, introducing the brand's first all-new footwear styles since its breakout launch in January 2026.

STOKE Shoes Expands Where America Lives, Launching Its First All-New Casual Styles Since Breakout Debut

Featuring the Versa Chuck-AAH and Versa OX, both available in Wide and Wider fits, the collection expands STOKE's signature wide-foot comfort into classic-inspired casual silhouettes designed for life beyond the job. Built for the office, weekend plans, travel days, dinner out, and everything in between, they're made for the guy who wants one pair of shoes that can keep up with wherever the day takes him.

For too long, that guy hasn't had many options. While an estimated 75% of American men have wide feet, the footwear industry has largely treated wider fits as an afterthought, leaving millions to choose between shoes that look good and shoes that actually feel good. STOKE was built to change that by designing from the foot outward, creating footwear that gives feet the room they naturally need without sacrificing style.

The FW26 Casuals Pack represents the next chapter in that mission. Building on the success of the original FO-MO – an athletic-inspired sneaker designed for all-day forward motion – and the VERSA – a court-inspired sneaker built for everyday versatility – STOKE is expanding its uncompromising approach to fit into timeless casual silhouettes that transition effortlessly from morning to night.

"Men with wide feet have been forced into a bad choice for too long – squeeze into something that looks good or settle for something comfortable," said Rick Blackshaw, Chief STOKE Officer at STOKE Shoes. "We wanted to create footwear that removes that compromise. Shoes that give your feet room to be themselves while still looking like something you'd actually want to wear from morning to noon to night."

The Versa Chuck-AAH brings a modern take to the classic mid-top silhouette. It is built for guys who want a shoe with presence – something that pairs effortlessly with jeans, chinos, and everyday wear while delivering the room and comfort STOKE customers expect.

The Versa OX offers a clean low-top profile designed to become the everyday go-to. Simple, versatile, and easy to wear, it is the shoe for the days that start with one plan and end somewhere completely different.

Together, the new styles represent a new chapter for STOKE – footwear designed not just for where men are going, but for everything they do along the way.

The FW26 Casuals Pack launches this August 2026, in Black, Grey, and Brown, available at stokeshoes.com and at select retail partners nationwide.

STOKE Shoes are currently stocked at retailers including Scheels, Murdoch's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Department, Shoe Sensation, Runnings, Sun & Ski, North 40, specialty independent stores, and more.

About STOKE Shoes

STOKE Shoes is a performance-lifestyle brand engineered for the 65 million all-American men with wide feet overlooked by the athletic footwear industry. Founded by Rick Blackshaw in 2025, STOKE Shoes builds shoes that match how real men live: with more room, more cushioning, and more honesty. The company is headquartered in New Hampshire with global manufacturing partners.

Media Contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE STOKE Shoes