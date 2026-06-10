STOKE Shoes Launches Limited-Edition 2FIDDY Sneaker Honoring America's 250th Anniversary: RED WIDE & BLUE

Patriotic Footwear Release Celebrates 250 Years of American Independence with a Tribute to the Men Who Built the Country

GEORGES MILLS, N.H., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, STOKE Shoes is marking the historic milestone the only way it knows how: by building something for the men who keep the country moving.

STOKE Shoes - 2FIDDY

Today, STOKE announced the launch of the 2FIDDY, a limited-edition sneaker inspired by the hardworking Americans who have built, defended, and strengthened the nation over the past two-and-a-half centuries. Featuring a patriotic red, white, and blue colorway and STOKE's signature comfort-first design, the 2FIDDY pays tribute to America's semiquincentennial while celebrating the everyday men who embody the country's enduring spirit.

While many brands are commemorating America's 250th anniversary with collectibles and memorabilia, STOKE saw an opportunity to create something designed to be worn.

"For 250 years, America has been built by people who show up, work hard, take care of their families, and keep moving forward," said Rick Blackshaw, Founder and Chief Stoke Officer of STOKE Shoes. "That's our customer. He's not chasing sponsorship deals or social media fame. He's coaching Little League, working long shifts, serving his community, and living real life. America 250 felt like the perfect moment to celebrate him. The 2FIDDY is built for guys who celebrate this country the STOKE way; with grit, family, freedom, and a full plate of hot dogs."

Built on STOKE's proven comfort platform, the 2FIDDY incorporates the fit, cushioning, and support features that have helped the brand rapidly gain traction among men seeking footwear designed around real feet rather than traditional industry standards. Like every STOKE shoe, the 2FIDDY was engineered to deliver all-day comfort whether at work, on the road, or spending time with family and friends.

The launch arrives during a period of significant growth for STOKE. Following its introduction to the market, the brand expanded into hundreds of retail locations nationwide while building a loyal customer base among men seeking footwear that prioritizes comfort, durability, and fit.

"We've always believed the everyday American guy deserves better," said Ian Stewart, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of STOKE Shoes. "The footwear industry spends billions marketing to elite athletes and influencers while ignoring the majority of men who simply want shoes that fit and feel great. The 2FIDDY is our way of tipping our cap to the guys who built this country and continue building it every day."

Available for a limited time, the 2FIDDY serves as both a celebration of America's 250th anniversary and a reflection of the values that have defined the nation since 1776: grit, perseverance, independence, and hard work.

The 2FIDDY is available now, through StokeShoes.com and select retail partners nationwide. Quantities will be limited.

ABOUT STOKE SHOES

STOKE Shoes is a footwear brand engineered for men seeking superior comfort, wider fits, and performance built for everyday life. Founded by footwear industry veteran Rick Blackshaw, STOKE creates shoes designed around real feet, helping millions of men move more comfortably through work, travel, recreation, and daily life. The company's products are available online and through retail partners nationwide.

Media Contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE STOKE Shoes