Built for 65 million American men with wide feet, STOKE brings its comfort-first design into grassroots motorsports through a partnership with Star Speedway.

GEORGES MILLS, N.H., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STOKE Shoes – the breakthrough wide-fit performance sneaker brand – today unveils a new partnership with Star Speedway, becoming the track's Official Footwear Partner for the upcoming racing season.

STOKE Shoes Named Official Footwear Partner of Star Speedway

The partnership connects STOKE Shoes with one of the Northeast's established short track racing venues, known for its weekly racing program and long-standing participation from drivers, teams, officials, and fans across grassroots motorsports. Star Speedway's divisions include 350 Supermodifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, and Trucks, along with touring events held throughout the season.

Built around the needs of people who spend long hours on their feet, STOKE Shoes was developed to address wide-fit comfort, breathability, and all-day support – design principles that show up for the demands of track operations, pit environments, and race-day logistics.

As part of the partnership, Star Speedway officials and safety crew members will be fitted with STOKE Shoes footwear for comfort, width, and durability during long days trackside. The "STOKE Safety Crew" will be present at race events throughout the season, supporting track operations during race days and caution periods.

In addition to track operations support, STOKE Shoes will also be featured on the Bobby Webber Racing Tour Type Modified No. 19, a New England-based short track racing team that competes in Modified and Super Late Model divisions across the region. The No. 19 car competes regularly at Star Speedway and other regional short track events.

For fans, STOKE Shoes will also activate initiatives during the 2026 season, including promotional giveaways and exclusive event-based offers at Star Speedway. These activations are designed to connect the brand directly with motorsport fans and participants across the season.

"This is STOKE in its element," said Rick Blackshaw, Co-Founder of STOKE Shoes. "Long days, real intensity, and people on their feet from start to finish. We make wide-fit shoes for exactly that kind of environment, so teaming up with Star Speedway was an easy decision for us."

The partnership will officially launch at Star Speedway's upcoming events and will continue throughout the 2026 racing season.

"Partnering with STOKE Shoes brings added support to the people who make race days possible here at Star Speedway," said Tim Webber, Marketing Director at Star Speedway. "From officials to safety crew, our operations depend on long hours on their feet, and this collaboration helps enhance comfort and functionality across our race-day team. It reflects the reality of a full day at the track – for both those working the event and those experiencing it from the stands."

Founded in 2025, STOKE Shoes is a performance‑lifestyle brand redefining how men experience fit with sneakers that feel like they were made for feet that do stuff. From workdays to weekends, STOKE is built for the 65 million men in America with wide feet – the real feet in the real world.

Available online now at www.stokeshoes.com and at select retail partners nationwide, including Scheels, Murdoch's, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Department, Shoe Sensation, Runnings, Sun & Ski, North 40, specialty independent stores, and more.

About STOKE Shoes

STOKE Shoes is a performance-lifestyle brand engineered for the 65 million all-American men with wide feet overlooked by the athletic footwear industry. Founded by Rick Blackshaw in 2025, Stoke builds shoes that match how real men live; with more room, more cushioning, and more honesty. The company is headquartered in New Hampshire with global manufacturing partners.

About Star Speedway

Star Speedway, located in Epping, New Hampshire, is a premier short track in the Northeast known for its high-energy weekly racing program and deep-rooted fanbase. The track hosts weekly divisions including 350 Supermodifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, and Trucks, along with major touring events throughout the season. With a strong following of racers, teams, and fans, Star Speedway serves as a key hub for grassroots motorsports in New England.

About Bobby Webber Racing (BWR):

Bobby Webber Racing, owned and operated by Bobby Webber Jr., competes across Modified and Super Late Model divisions throughout the Northeast. The team fields Jeffrey Battle in Modified competition and Gabe Brown in Super Late Models. Jeffrey Battle is one of the most accomplished 350 Supermodified drivers in recent years, with over 35 career wins, five Star Classic victories, four Oswego Classic wins, and multiple Star Speedway track championships.

Gabe Brown brings championship-level experience, highlighted by a 2024 American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Championship, multiple ACT and PASS wins, and a Granite State Pro Stock Series title. Founded in 2010, BWR has a long history of success across multiple divisions, including track championships, touring series wins, and marquee event victories throughout New England and beyond.

Media Contact:

Bethany Willetts | [email protected]

SOURCE STOKE Shoes