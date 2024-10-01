Stoked Oats Revolutionizes Mealtime with the Groundbreaking Stoked OatRice™

The First-To-Market Product Is Set To Transform The Rice Category With A Significantly Lower Environmental Footprint

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers of nutrient-dense, high-protein, and low-sugar oat-based superfoods, Stoked Oats , is thrilled to announce its revolutionary innovation that is the first of its kind to the rice category: Stoked OatRice™. This offering brings excitement to an untouched category, combining the power of a nutrient-packed profile with the environmental benefits of regenerative farming.

Introducing Stoked Oats New Innovation: Stoked OatRice™

Made from unprocessed oats grown in Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) fields in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Montana, Stoked OatRice™ can be cooked and eaten like rice, yet boasts a far superior nutritional profile compared to traditional white rice. Offering twice the protein, five times the fiber, and a wealth of essential vitamins and minerals, Stoked Oats created its first-to-market Stoked OatRice™ to be an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers who want to enjoy rice without compromise.

Cultivated with minimal water usage, Stoked Oats production of OatRice™ supports the environment with regenerative oat fields that soak up greenhouse gasses and act as a carbon sink. This goes a long way when you take into consideration that rice farming is the second biggest agricultural methane emitter after cattle. Rice farming also consumes large amounts of water, while Stoked Oats' OatRice™ fields thrive on rain and sunshine as part of the company's Grain from Rain™ commitment .

"Our mission at Stoked Oats has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible with the greatest crop on earth: oats," said Stoked Oats CEO & Founder, Simon Donato. "We're taking that mission one step further by offering a product that not only meets the demands of health-conscious consumers but also aligns with our Grain from Rain™ commitment to sustainability. OatRice™ is the future of food - providing a versatile, innovative, and planet-friendly option for people who care about what they eat and how it impacts the world."

Stoked OatRice™ is available for purchase online at www.stokedoats.com for $4.99 USD per 1 lb. Stoked Oats also offers a range of products, including oatmeal blends, low-sugar granolas, and gluten-free oat-based pancake and waffle mixes.

"Stoked OatRice™ is more than just a rice alternative, it's a completely new and unique take on grains," said Chanelle Mayer, Stoked Oats Chief Growth Officer. "We wanted to create something that not only tastes great and nourishes the body but also contributes positively to the planet. We're bringing excitement and disruption to a category that's long been stagnant, all while prioritizing sustainability."

For more information, visit https://www.stokedoats.com/ or follow @ stokedoats .

About Stoked Oats: Known for their bold, fun brand, and commitment to top quality oat-based offerings, Stoked Oats is passionate about its unique creations—each ingredient used is chosen for its great taste, health benefits, and positive environmental impact. It was founded in 2011 by Canadian TV host and endurance athlete Dr. Simon Donato, who came up empty handed in his search for a healthier, great tasting breakfast option that would keep him fueled for all of life's adventures. Originally specializing in superfood-packed oatmeal blends, Stoked Oats launched their viral lowest sugar non-keto granola on the market in 2021, and a gluten-free oat-based pancake and waffle mix line in October 2023. Stoked Oats' commitment to quality and great taste means they avoid artificial flavorings, preservatives, or unnatural additives. Instead, the company uses only real, pesticide-free, organic, and non-GMO regeneratively farmed ingredients. Stoked Oats' sustainably-grown oats are nurtured with rainwater instead of irrigation, as part of their Grain From Rain™ initiative. Learn more at https://www.stokedoats.com/ and follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn @stokedoats.

