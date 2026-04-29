Stokes Family Office Exceeds $3 billion in Assets Under Management, Among Louisiana's Largest Registered Investment Advisors

New Orleans–based SEC–registered investment adviser expands into Dallas and advances plans for flagship headquarters ahead of 40th anniversary of advisory roots

NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokes Family Office announced that it managed approximately $3.35 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2025, and provided investment advisory services to an additional $245 million in retirement plan assets under advisement pursuant to ERISA Section 3(21).

The milestone reflects continued, disciplined growth of the firm's advisory platform. During 2025 and early 2026, Stokes Family Office opened an office in Dallas, Texas, led by Daniel Becker, added four team members, and continued to expand its institutional retirement plan advisory services across the region.

"When our dad founded what became Stokes Family Office in 1987, the idea was simple — put clients first and build relationships that last. Our growth has been the result of staying focused on clients, maintaining independence, and building long–term relationships over time" said Greg Stokes, Managing Partner.

The firm's retirement plan advisory practice has continued to gain momentum as plan sponsors increasingly seek independent fiduciary guidance. "Plan sponsors are more focused than ever on governance, oversight, and fiduciary process," said Patrick McKay, Head of Retirement Plan Services. "Our growth in this area reflects the level of accountability and service we bring to those relationships."

Stokes Family Office is also developing a new flagship headquarters at 1600 Magazine Street in New Orleans, currently scheduled to open in 2027. The project represents a long–term investment in client service capabilities and the city the firm has called home for decades.

About Stokes Family Office

Stokes Family Office is an SEC–registered investment adviser headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. The firm was formed in 2019 following the separation of Stokes and Hubbell Capital Management, co-founded by David Stokes in 1987. Today, the firm is led by Greg and Doug Stokes and provides wealth management and retirement plan advisory services to high–net–worth individuals, families, and institutions.

Disclosures

*SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Statements regarding firm size based on publicly available SEC Form ADV filings as of December 31, 2025 and may change over time.

For more information:

[email protected] | 504–399–4100

Media Contact:

Charles Tiblier | 504–399–4100 | [email protected]

SOURCE Stokes Family Office