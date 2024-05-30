Stokke® YOYO® Meets Bonpoint For An Iconic Stroller Collaboration

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting collaboration that joins luxury with practicality, Stokke's YOYO® stroller and Bonpoint, the esteemed French luxury childrenswear house, announce the launch of the YOYO Bonpoint Beige, an exclusive stroller showcasing Bonpoint's signature pattern and Stokke's innovative design, perfect for the modern family seeking style and convenience.

The collaboration introduces Bonpoint's L'Iconique print to the YOYO® stroller, an instantly recognizable pattern symbolized by two little cherries, representing the brand's evocation of childhood innocence and the joy of parenthood. This new print includes a playful, adorable, and nostalgic take on the signature cherry pattern. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both brands, combining Bonpoint's luxury aesthetic with YOYO's practical design, ensuring that parents can continue their adventures in style.

The YOYO Bonpoint Beige will become a permanent addition to the YOYO color range, available in both 0+ and 6+ versions, making it versatile enough to be used from birth through toddlerhood. Alongside the new print, the stroller includes new features with an extended canopy, peek-a-boo window, ventilation window, and super soft cushion on the 6+ and an extended canopy and ventilation window on the 0+ Newborn pack, ensuring a cozy and safe ride for your little one.

The YOYO® stroller is specifically designed to allow parents to adventure to new cities or travel the world as a family. Whether you need to fold up your stroller at home, hop on a bus with it, take a train or a plane - YOYO® fits just about anywhere. The stroller folds and unfolds in a moment while you hold your baby and can be worn over your shoulder. YOYO® can also be used every day from birth till toddler age. Versatile, ultra-compact, and super sturdy, YOYO® is the iconic stroller for a whole generation.

The collaboration will be available in 160 Stokke stores, selected Stokke retailers, 72 Bonpoint boutiques, and selected Bonpoint retailers across major cities including New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo. The collaboration will also be accessible online at Stokke.com and Bonpoint.com.

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded on the west coast of Norway in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more.

In 2021, Stokke acquired BABYZEN, known for its highly innovative, functional, and aesthetic products, in particular the YOYO all-in-one lightweight stroller, which has become a travel and urban living essential for parents around the world.

Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Their mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness.

