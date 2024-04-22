Stokke's Sustainability Journey Continues With Release of Second Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the Norwegian leading children's premium products company, best known for its iconic Tripp Trapp® chair, today announces the release of their 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the brand's progress and outlining sustainability goals moving forward. In the second year of this report, the company reaffirms its commitment to championing the well-being of children alongside the preservation of the planet.

"In today's world, sustainability is no longer a choice; it's a necessity for both our planet and future generations," explains CEO of Stokke, Jacob Kragh. "And as a brand that champions children, we owe it to them to create a future that is made to last. To this end, we're intensifying our efforts in all areas - from responsible sourcing of materials, and emission reductions to our advocacy in child development."

To achieve this goal, several measures have been implemented over the past year including a 22% reduction in carbon emissions compared to 2022 as aligned with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). Additionally, Stokke saw a 49% increase in renewable electricity usage in manufacturing. Stokke is also prioritizing sustainable forestry with the FSC® certification for the new Stokke® Snoozi™ daybed, and the exclusive production of FSC®-certified Tripp Trapp® chairs.

"To minimize our climate footprint, we are committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, and Scope 3 emissions by 25% from a 2020 baseline within the same timeframe. We are well on our way with our primary focus being directed towards the materials used in our products, manufacturing procedures, and transportation methods," shared Sonia Petzold, Sustainability Manager at Stokke.

The sustainability report highlights the prioritization of employee growth and development through continuous education and training. By investing in its workforce, Stokke strives to create a sustainable future not just for its business, but for the individuals who contribute to its success. As part of this, the Stokke Sustainability Ambassadors program has been initiated with over 10% of its employees actively involved. Additionally, a renewed set of Stokke values have been introduced to better reflect its vision, mission, and purpose. Beyond caring for its own people, Stokke has also made an effort to ensure ethical practices across its value chain by integrating all Tier 1 suppliers into SEDEX.

Stokke is positioning itself for the future with sustainability as a key pillar of the company's strategy. The upcoming FSC® certification of the Tripp Trapp® chair serves as a promising start to a year in which Stokke will accelerate its ambitions. Looking forward, Stokke aims to achieve a 2% reduction in emissions across all sectors by the end of 2024 and transition to sustainable materials.

For more on Stokke and their product offerings, visit www.stokke.com.

ABOUT STOKKE

Founded on the west coast of Norway in 1932, Stokke is a proud Norwegian company globally recognized for best-in-class solutions in high chairs, strollers, nurseries, baby carriers, and more.

Merging Scandinavian design with innovation, Stokke creates premium products that encourage healthy child development and nurture family bonding. Their mission is simple: to support parents in raising confident kids for a better world. With connection, safety, and exploration as our foundation, Stokke transforms this promise into action by making innovative products that promote parent-child closeness, exemplified by our iconic Tripp Trapp® chair.

Stokke's commitment to sustainability drives their use of durable, high-quality materials, vital for crafting long-lasting products with grow-with-your-child functionality and timeless design, so the world can move towards a more sustainable future.

