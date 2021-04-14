Stoli Appoints Global Sustainability Leader

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the addition of Elisa Whitehouse as Global Sustainability Leader. Based in Luxembourg, Whitehouse will work with global teams to drive Stoli's vision of full sustainability by 2025. This complete transformation will build on a multi-layered, pragmatic approach to purpose-lead change both internally and externally.

"Stoli is fully committed to growing in a responsible, sustainable way. There is tremendous opportunity for smart, nimble organizations to innovate and commit to a future of which we can all be proud," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "Whitehouse brings the passion, know-how and ability to execute innovative strategies. We could not be more thrilled that she will play this critical role advising us as we embark on this journey."

A consultant and educator, Whitehouse previously worked for the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, where she was Deputy Executive Project Manager. While there, she was instrumental in the conceptualization and hosting of "EVlution Driving Change," the Caribbean´s first regional Electric Vehicle show and conference promoting Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency.

Previously, Whitehouse worked with numerous international organizations driving sustainability efforts including the Inter-American Development Bank´s Energy Division, where she designed, administered and monitored energy sector related operations; and with the Pan American Health Organization as Communications Specialist on the world´s first Climate Smart Healthcare Project. Prior to that, Whitehouse worked for the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, The European Union and the Luxembourgish Foreign Ministry in the areas of international Trade Facilitation, Quality Policy Development and Humanitarian Assistance.

To achieve environmental sustainability by 2025, Stoli is committed to reduce carbon emissions across the entire value chain. Immediate plans include switching to 100% Electric Vehicle fleets, producing all secondary packaging from renewable materials, ensuring Eco Design Standards are built into every innovation and design, and promoting sustainable agriculture from grain to bottle. At the same time, commitment to gender equality, diversity and inclusion will ensure Stoli maximizes social sustainability performance.

"Stoli will become a "B Corporation," a certification recognized as meeting the highest standard measuring social and environmental performance," explained Whitehouse. "We will use the power of business to contribute toward solving social and environmental problems while ensuring decisions are made carefully and responsibly in consideration of workers, customers, suppliers, the community and our environment."

About Stoli®️ Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

