Stoli® Builds On Marketing And Innovation Prowess

"A proven leader with a passion for ultra premium, Keane joins our leadership team working to meet our aggressive five year goals. Szonyi brings unparalleled passion for the liquor industry and brand-led innovation," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "We are thrilled to have attracted their deep domain expertise and passion for our legacy, and emerging brands."

Keane joins Stoli Group after a long, successful stint at Diageo, where he was the global marketing leader brands including the Single Malt Whisky Portfolio, Ultra Premium Scotch, J&B whisky, Tanqueray, Gordon's Gin, and Captain Morgan Rum as well as running the Guiness Africa business. Previously Nik was at Procter and Gamble and advertising agency JWT leading international campaigns. In addition to his strong track record in accelerating brand performance, Keane is particularily adept at building partnerships, developing winning strategies, driving inclusion and diversity, and instilling creativity flair. In this role, he will lead all Stoli ultra premium brands including Kentucky Owl® Bourbon, Bayou® Rum (Louisiana) and Tulchan® Gin (Scotland).

Most recently Tim built the Commercial Marketing, Innovation and Sales functions of Tribe Breweries one of Australia's largest Craft Beer Brewers. Previously, Tim worked for global companies including Mars, Levi Strauss and Diageo as a Commercial Director both in Australia, New Zealand and Latin America and the Caribbean. As a CEO Tim led the transformation of Artisan Spirit Merchants, a Vodka & Tequila company launching new Super Premium Vodka brands in the USA, Craft RTD's and a Premium Tequila brand, all now owned by Asahi Beverages. As a Management Consultant Tim spent 4 years with McKinsey & Co. as a leader in the Marketing & Sales and Consumer & Retail practices focusing on large scale transformations. He also spent 2.5 years in the USA as the Regional Partner Americas for McKinney Rogers, working with the Alcohol Distributor network across the country and supporting clients that included the Bacardi Company Globally and Heineken Americas.

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s.

