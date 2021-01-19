Stoli Continues Accelerated Growth with New Additions to Transformational Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the further evolution of their transformational team. Stoli continues to build its diversity to complement its global business by attracting key talent from markets including Shanghai, London and New York, as the firm moves at a rapid pace to meet ambitious five year plans.

"After recently bolstering our marketing capability with world class global brand leaders, we turned our attention to operations to support our teams, enhance our supply chain and solidify our corporate structure. As always, we look for proven business leaders who know how to move at pace, and are fully on board to align and build momentum for the Stoli brands," commented Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli Group. "Perhaps most notable is the addition of Lee Bennett, a transformational leader."

Bennett has more than thirty-five years' experience in consumer goods and automotive industries and has held senior executive roles in companies such as Honeywell and Philips where he led global operation and business transformation teams. Having lived in Japan, China, USA and Europe, Lee has a proven track record in developing elite teams in culturally diverse environments. Lee holds an MBA from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and is a member of the Global OneMBA alumni of Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, University of North Carolina, Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV Brazil) and EGADE Business School Mexico. A member of Beta, Gamma, Sigma, an honour society for high academic achievement in business.

Working with Bennett is Julie Lawrence as Global Demand Planning Leader. Stoli also strengthens its performance management capability with the addition of Merrin Rose, in London, and David Budowsky, Jeff Hunt and Matthew Spooner, in New York.

"The Stoli story is a powerful one and under McKinney's leadership a transformational team is being put in place to lead and capture market share," commented Bennett. "The best is yet to come and it is proving to be an exciting time for all those involved with the Stoli brand."

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

Contact: Machie Madden/Maureen Landers [email protected]

[email protected]

212/292-8560

SOURCE Stoli Group