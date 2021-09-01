Stoli® group Adds To Global Powerhouse With Seasoned Managing Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the addition of Graeme Harlow as Managing Director, APAC, and Marwan Badri, Managing Director, Southern Europe and Middle East. The two join a global cohort of spirits and wine brand builders assembled over the past year to lead transformational growth at Stoli.

"Word is out about the talent and team we've assembled. I'm thrilled to announce the addition of spirits leaders like Harlow and Badri, who are eager to participate in the opportunities present at such a dynamic, global, and enterprising place as Stoli," commented Damian McKinney, CEO of Stoli Group. "We are thrilled they have decided to bring their exceptional talent to our organization. With their skills and expertise, the best is yet to come."

With more than 23 years of liquor industry experience gained working for Diageo, Graeme has a proven track record of delivering results throughout the Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and Southern Africa regions. Most recently he served as Managing Director South Africa for Diageo where he was responsible for the strategy and holistic performance of Diageo's people, brands, reputation and culture in South Africa and neighbouring markets. Previously Graeme was Managing Director for Diageo's operations throughout Southeast Asia where he was responsible for transforming Diageo's performance and participation through a complex network of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint-ventures and strategic distributor partnerships across the Southeast Asia region.

Having spent much of his career with Diageo, Marwan Badri is a recognized spirits leader in the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf. Particularly adept at establishing strong relationships with distributors, Badri builds partnerships that lead to growth and impact the bottom line. Leveraging his entrepreneurial mindset, Badri started Angel Share SAL in 2015. The rising beverage company in Lebanon and the Levant represents a full portfolio of multinational brands. He brings to Stoli domain expertise, regional insight and an aggressive growth mindset.

About Stoli ® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

Contact: Maureen Landers

[email protected] 917-886-4901

SOURCE Stoli Group