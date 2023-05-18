STOLI GROUP EMBARKS ON A NEW ADVENTURE WITH INVESTMENT IN THE PATHFINDER HEMP AND ROOT

Unprecedented Demand Creates Consumer Frenzy for Beloved Botanical Non-Alcoholic Spirit as well as Interest from Global Spirits Powerhouse

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pathfinder Hemp and Root – the fermented and distilled non-alcoholic amaro turning the bar world on its end, is pleased to announce strategic investment from Stoli Group, a world class producer, manager, and distributor of global spirits and wines. The Pathfinder has developed a loyal following amongst mindful imbibers, cocktail enthusiasts, bartenders, and baristas alike, and this financial injection from the global premium spirits business' first foray into the zero-proof space occurs on the heels of The Pathfinder's 10,000+ waitlist and production of a limited-edition collector's bottle in order to meet consumer demand (available online here, $39.99).

"We are excited about investing in The Pathfinder Hemp and Root and the diversification it brings to the Stoli Group portfolio," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. "The Pathfinder is a true trailblazer in the zero-proof category and as this massive shift in the culture of socialization continues, The Pathfinder and Stoli Group combo creates limitless possibilities."

Lauded as the new Pappy Van Winkle by The New York Post, The Pathfinder raises the standards of flavor and quality for the non-alcoholic category and was the number one selling product this year in many non-alcoholic retailers across the country, including Met Market in Seattle, Wellspent in Portland, as well as New York's Amor Y Amargo, Boisson, Spirited Away and Minus Moonshine, plus Atlanta's The Zero Proof and The Zero Co., Los Angeles' New Bar, Pittsburgh's Open Road, and Virginia's Point 5, who, overwhelmed with interest, met demand by limiting purchases to one bottle per customer per day.

"We have won over a lot of skeptics who didn't believe that non-alcoholic options would find a place in the beverage world," noted Kraig Rovensky, Global Ambassador for The Pathfinder Hemp and Root. "We're blazing a trail for those who want to try something different – and the demand we've seen in the past few months proves that zero-proof spirits are here to stay."

In drinks, The Pathfinder behaves like a spirit and can be served in coffee, sipped neat, served on the rocks, or used as the base of a cocktail. In other words, it fits right into the back bar of your favorite bar or cafe as well as it does your home bar cart. The Pathfinder Hemp and Root is available now ($39.99/700 ml) for purchase online here.

"The Pathfinder is a pioneering non-alcoholic spirit made from fermented and distilled hemp resulting in a highly unique bitter, sweet, and complex elixir that is remarkable and highly versatile," says Guy Escolme co-founder. "In a world of imitation, The Pathfinder is a true disruptor, endorsed by trailblazing bars and world-class bartenders who prioritize innovation over imitation. The Pathfinder and Stoli Group embarking on this new journey together is truly a new frontier!"

ABOUT THE PATHFINDER HEMP and ROOT

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root is a non-alcoholic spirit made from fermented and distilled hemp to deliver the intense flavor and aromatic characteristics of a spirit.

The Pathfinder is steeped in the rich history of the American West with a liquid that is just as wild as the landscape and the people that inhabited it. Inspired by the age of apothecaries and the homemade remedies often employed by pioneers' homesteaders and snake oil salesmen alike, The Pathfinder Hemp and Root equally hearkens to a bygone age as it raises the standard of flavor and quality in non-alcoholic spirits with an eye to the future.

Inspired by the golden age of cannabis and flourishing in top cocktail bars and coffee shops, The Pathfinder Hemp and Root raises the standard of flavor and quality in non-alcoholic spirits with an eye to changing the future of socialization. In drinks, The Pathfinder behaves like a spirit and can be served in coffee, sipped neat, served on the rocks, or used as the base of a cocktail. In other words, it fits right into the back bar of your favorite bar or cafe as well as it does your home bar cart. The Pathfinder Hemp and Root is now available for purchase online here.

ABV : Zero Proof Spirit

: Zero Proof Spirit Bottle Size : 700 ml

: 700 ml Flavor Profile/Tasting Notes : Bittersweet and gently tart, The Pathfinder Hemp and Root features foremost the distinctive flavor of hemp, balanced out with many of the common herbs, barks, and roots common in traditional amaros and gins. Root cellar aromas highlighted by dried herbs, gentle warming spice, bittersweet citrus, and pine, with a bracing finish.

Made from fermented and distilled hemp plus a slew of other wild ingredients such as Douglas fir, sage, juniper, saffron, wormwood and angelica root, the unmatched herbaceous flavor, versatility, and good vibes can be enjoyed now.

For more information, please visit www.drinkthepathfinder.com, for inspiration on all things alchemy check out @drinkthepathfinder, and for press inquiries, please reach out: [email protected]

ABOUT THE PATHFINDER HEMP and ROOT FOUNDERS:

The Pathfinder was born out of a simple question: what will the back bar of the future look like? Three proven trailblazers in their respective fields set out to answer that question with a spirit that only they could dream up. Guy Escolme (expert brand builder with 22 years of experience at Diageo), Chris Abbott (founder of Mr. Moxey's, a cannabis industry pioneer), and Steven Grasse (founder of Quaker City Mercantile, creator of Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Rum, and others) combined their expertise to create an iconic cannabis spirit rooted in the "golden era" of cannabis in the American West. Fermented and distilled hemp make up the base, while a blend of botanicals including wormwood, Angelica root, and Douglas fir combine with natural terpenes for a uniquely western flavor on the nose and palate. The Pathfinder Hemp and Root has the intense flavor and aromatic characteristics of a spirit.

About Stoli Group

Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liqueurs, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Argentina, Latvia, Spain, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

