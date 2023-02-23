STOLI GROUP EXTENDS SUPPORT TO WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN

Global Spirits Business Reaffirms Ongoing Fundraising Efforts to Ukrainian Relief

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group today announced a continued financial commitment to World Central Kitchen (WCK), a nonprofit organization that provides meals in times of crisis, which continues to provide millions of meals to the Ukrainian people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Throughout 2023, Stoli will continue to sell the Stoli® Limited Edition Ukraine bottle , which was personally delivered to Ukraine. It is now in every major market and continues to raise money for WCK. In the weeks ahead additional regional fundraising events will be announced.

Stoli Limited Edition Ukraine Bottle

"We had hoped that by now there would be a different story to tell and Ukrainians would have been fully liberated. Ukraine has suffered immense loss. It is an obligation and an honor to do what we can to provide comfort, and we are proud to support WCK," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. "Together with the Stoli global teams who came together to support their efforts, WCK performed work that was nothing short of astounding. Beyond meals, they have provided comfort and care to a fractured people in what will be recognized as an historic humanitarian effort."

Since February of 2022, WCK has served more than 210 million meals across eight countries, including 193 million meals in Ukraine alone. Stoli Group's support helped us serve more than 36,000 meals to Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons. WCK is prioritizing frontline communities and towns that are recently liberated. Teams were present in Kharkiv following the recent missile that hit a residential building and also present after the horrific attacks in Dnipro, serving hot meals to residents and search and rescue teams.

In addition to working with WCK, Stoli relocated many Ukrainian employees, partners and distributors as they faced extraordinary difficulties. For others who chose to remain, Stoli provided financial, emotional and tactical support. By working with Ukrainian suppliers Guala Closures Technologia Ukraine and TECHNOLOGIA JSC, as well as working with and investing in regional distributor, Vinfort LTD, Stoli enabled regional business to stay afloat and contribute to the country's economic stability and recovery.

"This War forced many organizations to commit to a new business paradigm built on taking a stand on global issues of the greatest importance," continued McKinney. "As we have sought to address sustainability, LGBTQ, diversity and injustice, we have led on our support of Ukraine. As we reflect on the past year, it is with gratitude and pride in the Stoli spirit that continues to inspire us to create a better future for all."

