STOLI GROUP NAMES ANDREAS SIGL GLOBAL CMO

Sigl to Spearhead Marketing as Stoli Group Recommits to Consumer-Focused Brand Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, is thrilled to announce the addition of Andreas Sigl to the C-Suite as he steps into the newly created Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) role. With over twenty-five years of experience, Sigl is recognized for business and digital transformation, breakthrough marketing strategies for prestige challenger brands, innovation, and strategic plans that drive sustainable business growth.

Andreas Sigl, Global CMO, Stoli Group

"As we recommit to brand strategy and execution, Andreas was identified as a natural fit. He brings the insight, skill, and inspiration to lead a consumer centric marketing strategy," commented Chris Caldwell, Global CEO, Stoli Group in making the announcement. "A truly global leader with strong experience across multiple industries, Andreas recognizes the exceptional offerings that are uniquely Stoli. We are confident he is the right person to help us reshape the market landscape as we establish Stoli as the acknowledged global leader in exceptional adult beverages."

In the newly formed role of Global CMO, Sigl will elevate marketing's strategic leadership, streamline and focus marketing activities to drive key consumer outcomes, and ensure a brand mindset is the focal point of the executive leadership team. He will manage teams across the entire Stoli Group ecosystem, sharing best practices and benchmarks. The centralized marketing platform will serve brands in providing strategy, creating efficiencies, and amplifying creativity.

Sigl joins Stoli group from Phillip Morris International where he most recently served as Vice President Global Media and Partnerships, driving brand engagement and market share in a significant transformation towards a smoke-free future. Previously he held senior advisor positions at WPP, where he helped the International Olympic Committee to future-proof their brand portfolio. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at Nissan, where he was brought on board to reposition the premium challenger brand Infiniti and take it global. While there, he lead the digital transformation for Nissan Corporation worldwide, across the entire brand portfolio. Earlier in his career, Sigl was headhunted to Audi North America to upgrade the digital consumer experience in line with the repositioned premium brand strategy. His long and illustrious marketing career started at Intel, where he helped to write the book on branding and partnership programs through the Intel Inside® Program.

Particularly adept at transitioning to new industries, Sigl leverages a blue-chip foundation to deliver results in new cultures and companies with broad P&L and organizational responsibility. Andreas makes it his mission to help brave global companies get more value and sustainable growth from their brand portfolio.

"I have long admired Stoli Group and have watched on the sidelines as the organization has impressed the industry with accelerated growth, creative campaigns, innovation and passion," said Andreas Sigl, Global CMO, Stoli Group. "It is thrilling to now be able to impact the consumer space by leading these iconic brands."

About Stoli Group

Established in 2013, Stoli Group is a leader in the production, management, and distribution of a global portfolio of spirits and wines. Renowned for its flagship brand, Stoli® Vodka, the company appeals to luxury on-premise global consumers. At the heart of Stoli Group's offerings lie iconic brands including elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liqueurs, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, and Se Busca™ Mezcal. In the wine portfolio, Stoli Group's Tenute del Mondo division includes esteemed labels such as Archaval Ferrer™ (Argentina) and Arinzano™ (Spain), while boasting substantial shares in Supertoscan Ornellaia, Masseto, Luce, and CastelGiocondo. 2021 marked a significant milestone for Stoli Group as it became an equal shareholder in Chateau Miraval and its family of brands, including Miraval™, Muse™, Studio™, and Fleur de Miraval™. Pioneering the fermented and distilled non-alcoholic space, Stoli Group invests in The Pathfinder Hemp and Root.

Spanning over 176 markets worldwide, Stoli Group collaborates with a network of 200 distributors. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company's production facilities in Argentina, Latvia, Spain, and the United States have a rich heritage dating back to the early part of the last century.

Visit stoli-group.com for more information

