Stoli® 's Kentucky Owl Attracts Legendary John Rhea

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the addition of John Rhea as Master Blender, Kentucky Owl®. In this role, Rhea will use his vast knowledge and expertise to choose the best conditions for product consistency and excellence, as well as innovate new blends to expand the product offering.

"An exceptional bourbon and rye house is deserving of the best master blender in the industry. To match the quality of product with the skill required to uphold the legacy, we tapped legendary John Rhea," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "We are thrilled to have a professional of his caliber join us as we protect and expand the Kentucky Owl bourbon and rye recipes."

Rhea dedicated his career to the Four Roses Distillery where he joined as a supervisor and parted as Chief Operating Officer. During his long tenure, his responsibilities included quality control, maturate, evaluation and product blending. Educated as an engineer with an MBA, Rhea is fascinated by the intersection of process and business. At the same time, as a blender, he recognizes the beauty and skill of artful blending. Inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2016, Rhea has received numerous accolades for this commitment to the industry. Having served as Chairman of the Kentucky Distiller's Association Board, Rhea was honored with lifetime membership, one of only 5 such memberships in the 130+year old history.

"I found the one thing that would bring me out of retirement… the opportunity to serve as a steward to Kentucky Owl bourbon and rye," commented John Rhea, Kentucky Owl, Master Blender. "I have long admired the Kentucky Owl product line up and I am thrilled to have this opportunity."

About Stoli® Group

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

About Kentucky Owl® Bourbon and Rye

Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman. It is an artfully blended line of craft bourbons, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey, and now, a rye whiskey with the same craft approach in mind. Kentucky Owl is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship, and authentic heritage.

Contact:

