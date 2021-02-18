Stoli Taps Harry Bigelow As President, North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the addition of industry leader, Harry Bigelow, to head up North America. Bigelow joins Stoli after an illustrious career with leading consumer brand companies such as Diageo, Guinness USA, Red Bull, Pepsico, and E&J Gallo. Further enhancing the North American team will be Mark Iveson, Sales Director West, who joins Stoli from Diageo. Rhian Chodak, Managing Director, Western Europe, joins from Upfield and will strengthen Stoli European operations.

"The word is out that Stoli is primed for accelerated growth and as a result, we are attracting the top talent that will propel the brand for years to come. We've recently strengthened marketing, operations, and performance management/supply chain capabilities. Now as we turn to business management and sales, we are thrilled to have Bigelow, Iveson and Chodak on board," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "Bigelow's reputation precedes him as a transformational leader. And, Iveson & Chodak have the insurgent mindset that will support our growth."

An inspirational and results driven executive with a consistent performance record of growing consumer driven businesses and building high performance teams, Harry Bigelow will bring experience and insight of having served as President, National Accounts at Diageo, Vice President-General Manager of Red Bull North America, and President and CEO, Marley Beverage Company. His breadth and depth of experience is unparalleled and includes knowledge of retail channels, brand marketing, U.S. distribution and national customers.

"Of course, I was attracted to Stoli's legendary brand, but McKinney's global leadership, and the teams he put in place, solidified my interest," commented Bigelow. "I am thrilled to be a part of the Stoli legacy and to do my part in the transformation."

Mark Iveson has an outstanding track record of boosting consumer brands and developing people. With over 25 years of experience, Iveson has held sales, people management and national account roles at leading brands including Diageo, Gallo, and a Red Bull Energy drink distributor where he managed over $60+ million in annual sales. Most recently, Iveson spent 15 years at Diageo and held roles in business strategy, sales, and people management. A top performer, Iveson, embraces change and innovation to foster communication, drive sales and build distribution channels.

As a transformational leader, Rhian Chodak has a proven track record of unconditional business delivery and an unparalleled ability to build and lead elite teams through fast-paced and challenging environments. Chodak brings a wealth of knowledge and insight of the UK & Ireland consumer branded market to her position, having spent the past 10 years working across sales, strategic category management and operational leadership positions. She joins Stoli from a global multi-billion revenue consumer branded business, Upfield, where she served as UK & Ireland Sales Director. Chodak's razor sharp focus, pace & entrepreneurial drive will strengthen Stoli's European operations.

Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Kah™ Tequila and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

