Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation chosen as 2026 CPKC Women's Open charity partner

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is proud to announce that Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation has been chosen as the primary charity partner for the 2026 CPKC Women's Open, to be held at the Royal Mayfair Golf Club in Edmonton, Alberta from August 19 – 23, 2026.

Stollery Children's Hospital (CNW Group/CPKC)

"Together with the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, we are focused on raising funds at the 2026 CPKC Women's Open to advance cardiac care for children and families throughout our home province of Alberta," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Support for children's heart health is a central pillar of our community investment initiative, CPKC Has Heart. This summer, as we welcome some of the world's most talented golfers to Edmonton, we look forward to leaving a legacy that makes a difference in the lives of children who need it most."

CPKC's goal in 2026 is to raise more than $3.9 million in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. These vital funds will support the advancement of their world-renowned pediatric cardiac program by providing state-of-the-art equipment including ultrasound echocardiography machines and neuromonitoring systems. In addition, funds will fuel cutting-edge research through the Women and Children's Health Research Institute and enhance specialized staff training and family outreach initiatives. Together, this support will make a difference in the lives of children requiring complex heart care for generations to come.

"We are incredibly grateful to CPKC for choosing Edmonton and for their generous support of cardiac care at the Stollery Children's Hospital," said Karen Faulkner, President and CEO of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. "Their commitment will make a real difference in the lives of children and families facing heart conditions which helps us expand critical services, invest in leading-edge technology, and give every child the best chance to live a long and healthy life."

"CPKC Has Heart has made an extraordinary impact in every community that has hosted our National Women's Open Championship, and we are thrilled to welcome the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation as the charitable beneficiary of the 2026 CPKC Women's Open," said Laurence Applebaum, Chief Executive Officer of Golf Canada. "The return of the CPKC Women's Open to Royal Mayfair Golf Club and the City of Champions this August is going to be electric. Fans will experience the world's best players in action while helping drive the incredible, life-changing work of the Stollery Children's Hospital."

The CPKC Women's Open community charity partner will be announced in the coming weeks.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $73 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on www.CPKCHasHeart.ca

About the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation (StolleryKids.com | @StolleryKids)

The Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation is the fundraising partner of the Stollery Children's Hospital. Through the historic $1 billion No Bounds campaign, the Foundation supports world-class care today while helping to build a new stand-alone children's hospital. Donor support funds equipment, research, training and specialized programs that improve care and outcomes for kids. Together with our partners and community, we are helping every child have the best chance to live a long, healthy life.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing over 350,000 golfers and 1,505 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

SOURCE CPKC