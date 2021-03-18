Stoltmann Law Offices Announces DeVry Held Liable for Intentional Fraud For Misleading Advertising Claims Made to Minority Student

DeVry ordered to Pay Former Student Back for Tuition, Attorney's fees, and costs due to Fraudulent Advertising. Tweet this

According to Chicago attorney Andrew Stoltmann who tried the case "DeVry's marketing message targeted students like the Claimant in this matter, who was an African American student. We alleged DeVry actively targeted minorities with misleading and deceptive advertising claims. This was a pattern of misconduct designed to trick students into enrolling at the school despite the school's poor track record, including a 2009 five year student loan default rate of 42%. We represent almost 600 students in similar claims against DeVry and we plan on aggressively pursuing these claims in JAMS arbitration to obtain the justice these victims deserve. Many of these former DeVry students are buried with debt for a degree that Senator Dick Durbin called 'worthless.' While the executives of DeVry earned their multi-million dollar salaries and bonuses, minority students were left holding the bag with a degree that for many leads to a lifetime of misery. For profit schools like DeVry and University of Phoenix have made advertising claims in the past that are misleading to students."

Stoltmann Law Offices is currently representing 586 former DeVry students who are saddled with life altering debt. These claims are filed in individual arbitration claims for students of DeVry and Keller Graduate School of Management. Please visit www.StudentLoandebtSlave.com to learn about legal options to sue DeVry for fraudulent advertising claims, discrimination, work place harassment or whistleblowing claims.

SOURCE Stoltmann Law Offices

