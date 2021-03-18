Stoltmann Law Offices Announces DeVry Held Liable for Intentional Fraud For Misleading Advertising Claims Made to Minority Student
Mar 18, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoltmann Law Offices announces DeVry University (Adtalem Global Education Inc., ATGE stock symbol) has been held liable for fraud relating to misleading and deceptive advertising practices. Because of this conduct, the former student was awarded compensatory damages equal to the amount of tuition for her education, plus interest, attorney fees and the costs of prosecuting the claim. This is believed to be the first successful recovery of damages related to DeVry's fraudulent 90% advertising claim in the country by a former student.
In the reasoned award, specific findings were made with respect to DeVry University and the testimony of senior executives. Multiple employees of DeVry University, including the firm's chief compliance officer were found to be "not credible." The opinions rendered by DeVry's expert witness, Northwestern professor Jonathan Guryan, were also found not to be credible. It was determined DeVry's advertising was "misleading and deceptive" and a violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act.
According to Chicago attorney Andrew Stoltmann who tried the case "DeVry's marketing message targeted students like the Claimant in this matter, who was an African American student. We alleged DeVry actively targeted minorities with misleading and deceptive advertising claims. This was a pattern of misconduct designed to trick students into enrolling at the school despite the school's poor track record, including a 2009 five year student loan default rate of 42%. We represent almost 600 students in similar claims against DeVry and we plan on aggressively pursuing these claims in JAMS arbitration to obtain the justice these victims deserve. Many of these former DeVry students are buried with debt for a degree that Senator Dick Durbin called 'worthless.' While the executives of DeVry earned their multi-million dollar salaries and bonuses, minority students were left holding the bag with a degree that for many leads to a lifetime of misery. For profit schools like DeVry and University of Phoenix have made advertising claims in the past that are misleading to students."
Stoltmann Law Offices is currently representing 586 former DeVry students who are saddled with life altering debt. These claims are filed in individual arbitration claims for students of DeVry and Keller Graduate School of Management. Please visit www.StudentLoandebtSlave.com to learn about legal options to sue DeVry for fraudulent advertising claims, discrimination, work place harassment or whistleblowing claims.
